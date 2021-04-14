JEFFERSON — It was a wild election in some parts of Jefferson County April 6, with heated battles — particularly for some chairmen’s positions — but with the dust settled, all vote counts from that night have proven to be accurate.
Jefferson County Clerk Audrey McGraw said Tuesday that the Town of Concord held a recount, but the tally did not change, so Dale Konle did, indeed, nip Erick Frommgen by a vote of 228 to 226 for the job of town chairman.
McGraw said there were no changes in the counts of any Jefferson County municipalities.
Town of Aztalan incumbent Chairman Scott Masche lost to Jeremy Chwala by a vote of 205 to 193, but that was a relatively wide margin when compared to some other locales.
In the Town of Milford, Steven Kube narrowly won the chairman’s post with 136 votes to Matthew Kaminski’s 134.
In the Town of Ixonia, incumbent Chairman Perry Goetsch was able to withstand the challenge of Tom Carey, garnering 676 votes to Carey’s 615.
