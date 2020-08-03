Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

Thursday at 10:34 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male.

Thursday at 6:07 p.m. to the 1300 block of Wakoka Street for a male.

Thursday at 6:07 p.m. to the 1100 block of Jones Street for a male.

Thursday a 6:51 p.m. to the 100 block of William Street for a female.

Friday at 3:47 p.m. to the 1400 block of Oak Street for a male who was treated, but not transported.

Friday at 4:43 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a male who was treated, but not transported.

Friday at 9:05 p.m. to the 600 block of North Votech Drive for a female.

Friday at 10:34 p.m. to the N600 block of North Second Street Road for a female.

Saturday at 5:02 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

Saturday at 6:34 a.m. to the 400 block of North Church Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

Thursday at 4:56 p.m. to the 400 block of College Avenue for a burn complaint.

Saturday at 5:05 a.m. to the 800 block of Boughton Street for a fire alarm, but no hazards were found.

