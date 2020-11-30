WATERLOO — The City of Waterloo has applied for a 50% matching grant from the Urban Green Space Program of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program to assist with the purchase of a 0.11-acre parcel of land in the City of Waterloo in Jefferson County. The city will provide a match to the grant award using city funds.
The project will acquire the acreage to expand the city’s riverside trail property for a future connection from the trailhead property, 203 Madison St., to the Waterloo Fireman’s Park, where existing trail is established.
The property is bordered on the north and south by city lands, bordered on the west by the Maunesha River and the east by private residential lots.
The property is entirely upland grassland and brush. Recreational activities include hiking, cross-country skiing, biking and trapping.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is proposing to determine that the prohibition of hunting is necessary to protect public safety because of its proximity to residences and school zones as well as user conflicts.
The Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund was created in 1989 to preserve important natural resources, protect water quality and fisheries, and expand opportunities for outdoor recreation.
The public is encouraged to send written comments on the proposed acquisition via mail to: Cheryl Housley, DNR Regional Project Manager, DNR Service Center, 3911 Fish Hatchery Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711 or email to Cheryl.Housley@wisconsin.gov. The deadline for written comments is Dec. 11.
In accordance with s. NR 52.04 (2) (b), Wis. Adm. Code, objections about the prohibited activities on this property must show the proposed prohibition to be inconsistent with s. 23.0916 (2) (b), Stats., and s. NR 52.05, Wis. Adm. Code.
For more information on the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program, visit the DNR website.
To receive email notices of Stewardship Grant projects, subscribe through the DNR website.
