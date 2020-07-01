The Watertown Daily Times will have new hours and visiting rules leading into the holiday weekend and beyond.
On Thursday, the office, which is open to phone calls and limited in-person visits now, will be closed for the holiday weekend on Thursday, July 2, beginning at 2 p.m. The office will be closed all day Friday, July 3, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
On Monday, the office will open to the public with limited hours and special rules for the first time since the pandemic began. Starting Monday, the office will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, and other hours by appointment.
Visitors are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
The Daily Times has been closed to the general public, except by appointment or special permission for the past several months due to the pandemic.
