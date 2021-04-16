The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Watertown Program is actively seeking people interested in joining the 2021-2022 Leadership Watertown class.
“Since 1997, Leadership Watertown has been providing class participants with an up-close and in-depth look at local businesses and government in the Watertown Area,” a media release from the chamber stated. “Class participants meet with decision makers and become informed about local community affairs that include local infrastructure, employment and the numerous local resources available in the area.”
In recent years, each Leadership Watertown class has been tasked with completing a project within the community. The class works together to plan and implement the project.
“Through the project, class participants learn to take on and overcome challenges they encounter through the course of managing the project such as design approval steps and fundraising,” the chamber said. “Class participants graduate from the program having successfully turned an idea or concept into a concrete result which benefits the community.”
The 2019-2020 Leadership Class successfully capped its experience by working with the Watertown Park & Recreation Department to build Kart Park, a park on wheels to support areas of the community that are underserved by a park area.
Prior leadership classes have completed projects that included a local salary and benefits study for the Watertown Chamber of Commerce, the Story Book Walk at Brandt-Quirk Park, coordinating a Community Action Day in which 125-plus volunteers completed work at local parks, interpretive panels on the Octagon House grounds and installation of decorative Bike Racks in Watertown.
The cost of the program is $500 for chamber members and $800 for non-members.
For more information about Leadership Watertown go to the Watertown Chamber of Commerce website at www.watertownchamber.com. Click on forms and applications to obtain a Leadership Application.
Contact Executive Director, Bonnie Hertel at 920-261-6320 or bonnie@watertownchamber.com with questions about the program or to submit a leadership application. The application deadline will run through Aug. 11.
