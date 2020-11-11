The City of Watertown Parks & Recreation Department, in cooperation with the Watertown Main Street Program, is seeking the donation of a spruce tree to be placed next to Santa House.
Because the Main Street Plaza is currently closed, this year’s holiday tree and Santa House will be located at the new Sharp Corner Park, 905 E. Main St.
The ideal tree should be no more than 30-feet tall and 15-feet wide. It also must be easily accessible from the road or a driveway.
The Park & Rec Department will remove the tree at no cost to the property owner. Watertown property owners who have a spruce tree they are willing to donate should call the Main Street Program office at 920-342-3623 or email watertownmainstreet@gmail.com.
