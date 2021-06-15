An overheated fan motor caused $50,000 in damages to a two-story, single-family residence early Saturday afternoon, according to Watertown Fire Department reports.
Watertown fire crews received the call of a residential structure fire at 12:34 p.m. at 203 Lafayette St.
Kristianne Busshardt is the homeowner, according to a Watertown Police report.
Upon arrival, firefighters could see smoke coming out of the second-story windows.
Watertown Fire command personnel immediately called for mutual aid.
Firefighters entered the home and found fire in an upstairs bedroom that was quickly extinguished with a hose line.
The resident came home and smelled smoke, attempted to extinguish the fire, exited the house, and called the fire department.
An estimated $148,000 of property was saved.
During the fire investigation, it was found that an overheated fan motor caused the fire.
There were no injuries were reported on scene. Fire crews were on scene for nearly three hours.
Joining Watertown firefighters were We Energies, Johnson Creek, Clyman, Reeseville, Lebanon, Ixonia fire departments, and Lake Mills EMS.
Hustisford Fire Department supplied an engine and Western Lakes EMS provided an ambulance to handle any other calls in Watertown.
