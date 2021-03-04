The Watertown Main Street Program will host a Main Street Morning Mixer – a new event where attendees will taste a variety of brunch-style cocktail samples at eight downtown locations. The event will be held Sunday March 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is a fundraiser for downtown beautification projects.
Tickets are $25 each and may be purchased at watertownmainstreet.org.
Local businesses participating in the mixer and the drink sample at each location include: 3 Ducks Pub, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup cocktail; Bismarck’s Main Street Bar & Grill, Bloody Mary; D&J Sports Bar & Grill, Bloody Mary; Firecracker Pub; white wine sangria; Local Waters (new), lunch bucket mimosa; The Drafty Cellar, strawberry-lime Moscow mule; and Uptown Bar & Grill, mocha Mary.
Wristband pick-up for the event will take place at the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Program office, 519 E. Main St. from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. At wristband pickup, attendees will receive a complimentary breakfast treat from Sweet Talkin’ Treats bakery as well as a map listing the participating bars and their locations. Attendees must be 21 years of age to participate.
“We are excited to host our first Main Street Morning Mixer, and feel strongly this event can be held safely as it keeps people moving from one location to the next, with time spent outdoors,” said Melissa Lampe, executive director of the Watertown Main Street Program. “Many of our downtown bars have put significant investment into their properties in recent months and this event will be a great platform to showcase those improvements.”
Lampe added that this event will also serve as the grand opening for The Local Waters country bar at 109 S. Third St. “The new owners of this property have done an incredible job of renovating this bar into something special for our downtown,” she said.
Lampe said to protect the health of all participants, attendees are asked to wear a face mask while waiting in line to collect their wristband and drink samples. Attendees are also asked to social distance from other participants not in their party. In addition, participants may be asked to wait outside in the event a tasting location becomes too crowded.
For more information, call 920-342-3623 or email watertownmainstreet@gmail.com.
