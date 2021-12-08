Property taxpayers across Wisconsin will see much smaller increases on their bills this December than in the prior two years, especially when it comes to K-12 school districts, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
This result may have been influenced by a number of factors, including an increase in state school aid coupled with no change in the state’s per pupil revenue limits, as well as declining enrollment and the continued availability of federal pandemic relief dollars for immediate needs in school district budgets, the policy forum stated in its December newsletter.
Each December, the Wisconsin Policy Forum examines preliminary state data on property tax levies from school district, counties, technical colleges, and special districts.
While many taxpayers will welcome this news, school officials have been much less enthusiastic. They argue that keeping revenue limits and property taxes flat for two straight years will make it more difficult for them to keep up with growing costs and fund critical programs once one-time federal relief funds run out.
Voters in many districts have essentially agreed by approving school referenda and boosting property taxes higher than they otherwise would have been.
Looking ahead, the state budget is likely to hold down K-12 property taxes again in 2022-23 through additional substantial increases in state aid to schools, no change to revenue limits, and no new allowances for districts with falling enrollment. The continued use of federal pandemic relief dollars plus additional funds available through the recently approved federal infrastructure legislation may also relieve pressure on other local property taxes.
Property tax bills for Wisconsin’s K-12 school districts indicated an increases of 0.3%, from $5.38 to $5.40 billion. This is the smallest increase in school district levies since a 0.1% increase in 2016.
According to the data, after relatively large increases on December 2019 and December 2020 property tax bills, a combination of factors point to a lower increase in levies this year. Property tax levies for counties will rise by 2.3% statewide, while levies for the state’s 16 technical colleges will fall by 3.4% due to additional state aid dollars.
While two of the state credits essentially will stay the same, the state lottery credit is budgeted to rise by $85 million this year, which will help to hold overall property taxes for home and business owners to one of the smallest increases in recent years.
Whatever happens with property taxes going forward, they will remain closely watched given that they are the biggest single element of the state’s tax burden and the primary source of revenue used to educate students and meet critical local government spending needs, the newsletter stated.
