SULLIVAN — Although there will again be no “World’s Greatest Junk Parade” on Labor Day this year in Sullivan and Rome, the event, according to an organizer, will be back in 2022 and “better than ever.”
According to the junk parade’s treasurer of five years, Corinne Dockter, COVID-19 and permit problems scuttled the event in 2020, and road construction has done-in this year’s version of the march of crazily costumed revelers and broken down machinery.
“Our parade route was scheduled for (highway) construction into September, then the COVID-19 is rearing up again. But we intend to be back and better than ever next year,” Dockter said, adding the event averages 40 floats in recent years over a 3.8-mile route that runs from Rome to Sullivan on County Highway F.
The World’s Greatest Junk Parade was the brainchild of two zany, local entrepreneurs, Udo Fuchs and A.J. Luebek in 1974. The event ceased operation in 1990 and returned in 2011.
“We will be back,” Dockter said. “For next year, I’d really like to do more at the park afterwards. Nothing is set in stone yet, but a petting zoo is possible and we’d like to bring it back bigger and better since we had this hiatus — with more ‘family fun’ things to do afterwards.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.