Leonel Biolcati, an 18-year-old Rotary Youth Exchange student from Aracatuba, Brazil, received some good news this past week.
Biolcati who is currently living in Watertown, was featured in an April 13 issue of the Watertown Daily Times, about his father suffering from COVID-19.
In the article, Biolcati’s father, a 48-year-old principal, teacher and owner of a high school in Brazil, contracted COVID-19 in March.
He checked into a Brazilian hospital where he spent most of his time in the intensive care unit, where he also underwent kidney dialysis because his kidneys began to fail him, Biolcati said.
He said his father was also placed in a medically induced coma while he was hospitalized.
As of Monday, Biolcati said his father was out of the ICU April 16 and the Brazilian hospital April 18 and is under quarantine at his home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.