Watertown Unified School District leaders said Friday they are excited about the quickly approaching school year and are anxious to welcome students back to the learning process, albeit in very different form.
The Watertown Health Department also expressed confidence in the manner in which the district has chosen to open in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we know that this is not a typical start to the school year, we are very excited to welcome our students and our families to our ‘Ready, Set, Go! Week’ this week,” school district Superintendent Cassandra Schug said. “This week, teachers will be meeting our students and our families through individually scheduled conferences. Students and parents will have an opportunity to pick up devices/Chromebooks, review expectations for virtual learning, and learn how to use our new technology learning platforms.”
Watertown Health Department Director Carol Quest acknowledged that the schools have worked hard to develop a safe plan for students to return.
“I have reviewed plans to make sure all mitigation measures are included,” Quest said. “We will continue to work with the schools. The guidance continues to evolve as we learn more about COVID-19. Schools, families and the community must work work together, following public health measures, to support safe reopening.”
Schug said the district wants students and families to know that its leaders and staff are going to do everything they can to provide a positive, virtual learning experience this fall.
“(Virtual) will provide opportunities to interact in ‘live time’ with teachers every day and will provide in-person support for our students who may need additional help in this unique learning environment,” Schug said. “We have missed our students and we are so looking forward to having the chance to engage with them and get this unique school year started.”
