JUNEAU — Although it’s contrary to what a consultant recommended recently, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said he wants to reorganize the dispatching department to save money, reduce staff and improve morale.
Following the county board’s decision Tuesday to eliminate three communication officers and create one position of communication sergeant, Schmidt said he planned to move his dispatchers to 12-hour shifts Oct. 7. He said the majority of his communication staff is in favor of the change.
Although Schmidt said his office has the final say on any operational decisions, Dodge County paid $85,000 in January 2019 for the study, but Schmidt appears to be ignoring that.
The Matrix Consulting Group report made several recommendations including transitioning the jail staff and patrol officers from an eight-hour work shift to 12-hour shifts with a shorter work week. The consultant’s report made no mentions of changing current staffing in communications, but, rather, recommended retaining its current staffing levels.
“The report indicated there was no change needed, but the conversation I had personally with Richard Brady of Matrix was that it would be valuable to evaluate 12-hour shifts throughout the organization and not just in corrections or patrol,” Schmidt said. “Those were the only two areas that they even studied the possibility. They (Matrix Consulting Group) did not evaluate 12-hour shifts in communications as part of their study.
“Regardless, as the sheriff, it is my job to constantly evaluate the efficient operation of the office,” he continued, “this change is beneficial to employees, beneficial to the county in that we receive more service for less cost, and it is positive to the community as it provides additional dispatchers around the clock to answer the needs of the community, especially in an emergency. This is a win-win-win for everyone involved and the majority of the employees want and are in support of the change.”
Earlier this week, Schmidt released a memo to county supervisors saying he conducted an internal study of 12-hour shifts in his communications center. He said the study determined that a conversion to 12-hour shifts in communications will bring “many efficiencies to the communication division” not previously seen.
Currently, dispatchers work four days then are off two days, which is 37.5 hours per week. After Oct. 7, when the 12-hour shifts are incorporated, the rotation for dispatchers will be three days on with two days off and then two days off and three days off. This model equates to an 84 hours total within a two week pay period with built-in overtime to have a 42 hour work week.
“Overtime is not being eliminated, but it will be greatly minimized,” Schmidt said. “There will still be four people assigned to each shift. We will allow for one person to take off each shift to meet our shift minimum of three.”
He said there may still be a need for overtime from time to time if someone is off or if someone calls in sick, but it should be reduced.
Dispatchers will each get two hours of automatic overtime each week, he said.
“Even with the additional overtime, there is also a reduction of two net positions,” Schmidt said. “With this reduction in needed staff, it is still a savings of about $30,000 for the rest of 2020, including that overtime.”
Schmidt said when additional communications officers are hired in the future, the overtime will be eliminated and the added hours transitioned in a time-off bank.
He said the move to 12-hour shifts means additional coverage in the communications center. Schmidt said it will help with the weekly overnight shifts where only two dispatchers are scheduled, but now three dispatchers will be available 24 hours, seven days a week, and, on most days, there will be four dispatchers.
Schmidt said the new schedule allows dispatchers to have off every other weekend. He also anticipates other positives, such as an increase in morale and reduced sick time based on other law enforcement agencies that use 12-hour shifts in their communications centers.
