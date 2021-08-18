JOHNSON CREEK — Interstate 94 near Johnson Creek reopened to traffic at about 10:30 a.m. today after three people died in a multi-vehicle fatal accident that occurred at 3:56 a.m.
The accident occurred in the westbound lane of the interstate near mile marker 262. The accident remains under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Preliminary investigation at the scene shows that a vehicle pulling a cargo trailer was traveling west when the driver lost control and crashed into the guardrail. A second vehicle came upon the crash and struck the cargo trailer which was still in the roadway.
A semi-truck then entered the crash scene and also struck the cargo trailer and the guardrail.
Due tot he fact that there were three fatalities, Interstate 94 west was closed from Johnson Creek to Lake Mills.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Officse was assisted at the scene by Lake Mills Fire/EMS, Johnson Creek EMS, Watertown EMs, Wiconsin State Patrol and the Jefferson County medial examiner.
