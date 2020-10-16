The Watertown Unified School District has a new health insurance provider.
At its Oct. 5 meeting, the Watertown Unified School District (WUSD) Board of Education awarded the contract for the school district’s health insurance benefit program to Quartz Health Solutions Inc.
The projected cost for insurance in 2021 through Quartz is $7,023,319.
According to information provided by the district, Quartz is a Wisconsin-based health insurance provider with an extensive provider network and a commitment to developing innovative approaches to wellness, prevention and community well-being.
School district Superintendent Cassandra Schug said, “The board’s decision is the culmination of a year-long effort to examine health insurance benefits in conjunction with the WUSD’s five-year budget plan to reduce costs. The board also had a goal of providing minimal disruption for employees and families. In the face of expected inflation of health insurance costs to rise between 4-10% nationwide, the board anticipates saving $4.6 million over the next four years due to the change to Quartz, while still maintaining the same level of coverage and the same network of health care providers for the vast majority of employees.”
There were employees at the early October meeting who spoke against the change, saying, in part, they thought the timing, due to COVID-19, was inappropriate.
“The change to Quartz is a change from a self-funded model to a fully-insured insurance model,” Schug said. “While the underlying funding model is changing, the insurance plan design and level of benefits remains unchanged for employees and families. Given the reduced costs for the Quartz plan, some first-year savings from the plan will be allocated to newly approved health reimbursement accounts for employees. Most employees will also have a lower monthly premium in 2021. Further, the plan involves minimal change in health care providers. Most employees will enjoy reduced costs for health insurance coverage with no interruption in providers used for care.”
Since the Quartz plan already includes an emphasis on wellness and prevention, Schug said, the board also voted to discontinue providing services at the WUSD Health and Wellness Clinic. The decision to end clinic services at the end of the year will save the WUSD an additional $300,000 annually.
“This change in health insurance is one way the board is fulfilling the commitment made in the last referendum to significantly reduce our costs, while at the same time fulfilling the commitment to our employees to provide high-quality health care coverage,” Tony Arnett, president of the board of education, said. “It’s a win-win for our employees and the taxpayers.”
