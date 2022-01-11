The council recently recreated parameters on alcohol serving hours, music and outdoor special events for bars and restaurants, allowing up to four per year per establishment annually.
The new version was approved by the council Jan. 4 takes into account neighborhoods and businesses. The revised ordinance helps set the groundwork for more outdoor dining in the city.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said the revised ordinance updated a code that was already “fairly new.”
“At the time of passage we committed to reviewing it after the first real season and evaluating if we need to make any changes,” she said. “This review was planned. It is just good government to do so — to ask yourself after creating a new law — ‘Is it achieving what we intended? Could it be better? We spent nearly four months going back and forth to ensure it was striking the right balance. Our tavern community was a big part of that, and I’m appreciative of the community business owners that came and provided valuable insight so that we put forward the best version possible.”
Under the revised ordinance, the outside sales area is not allowed to serve or allow consumption of alcoholic beverages before 10 a.m. and should not remain open for the sale, service or consumption of alcoholic beverages after 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and on federally recognized holidays.
This ordinance would help curb any unnecessary noise coming from an establishment after hours. This past summer one tavern — The Bar — came under fire when it held a boxing event and the noise from it kept neighbors at The Globe and Washington Street residents from enjoying a peaceful summer’s evening with their windows open accompanied by a restful night’s sleep.
The revised ordinance also eliminates broadcasts of amplified reproduction of concerts, music, sporting events, video or television programs on the outside of the licensed premise or in the outside sales area other than before the hours of 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday also including federally recognized holidays.
At one city licensing board meeting recently, Run-Inn Erin’s General Manager Erin Schroeder asked if establishments could have more than four events per calendar month and proposed six events. However, the new ordinance allows for only four events per calendar month.
The new ordinance does not allow for any live music on the outside of the licensed premise or in the outside sales area of the establishment for a continuous block for more than four hours in a 24 hour period. Live music may only take place after 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and again on federally recognized holidays.
The alcohol license owner cannot have more than four events in any calendar month and no more than 20 in any year that include live music. Regularly scheduled leagues, which are excluded, include volleyball, baseball, horseshoes or bags.
Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski also recommended at last month’s city licensing board that registration of an outdoor event take place 24 hours before it happens to allow sufficient time for the appropriate documentation and communication with the police department.
Kaminiski’s recommendation was agreed upon Tuesday by city leaders.
