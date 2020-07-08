Virtual fair entry process goes smoothly

JEFFERSON — The last of the entries for Jefferson County’s first-ever virtual fair came in late Tuesday night. As a whole, the brand-new process went smoothly, fair park officials said.
The online entry process combined both the fair exhibit sign-up (usually done in April) and the actual submission of entries, which are usually brought in physically to the fairgrounds for in-person judging during fair week or just ahead of the fair.
But as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage worldwide, fair officials made the reluctant decision to cancel the on-site event, pivoting to an all-virtual format.
That meant a lot of processes had to shift on a dime.
First and foremost, Jefferson County had to develop its own submission forms. These had to not only capture entrants’ information, but also to provide the opportunity for entrants to comment on their exhibits in writing and to upload and share photos and videos on the entries they submitted, whether for animal projects, arts and crafts or other items they created, or performances.
With the change in fair format announced less than a month ago, the first of the virtual fair entries started coming in around June 8, said Michaela Slind, marketing specialist for Jefferson County Fair Park.
Entries continued to trickle in steadily for the rest of the month, with a glut of submissions coming Monday and Tuesday, ahead of the deadline at midnight Tuesday.
Wednesday, fair officials had quite the task in organizing all of the submissions and preparing them to go out to the judges, who will be evaluating entries remotely from their homes all across the region.
Despite the flurry of entries in the last couple of days, the whole process went really well, Slind said.
“It has been exciting to see all of the submissions come in,” she said. “It’s been cool to see all of the great videos and photos and to hear kids talking about their projects.”
It’s natural that some technical issues should arise, with a brand-new process and entrants submitting their information in various formats from their own technology. However, glitches were fairly minimal, Slind said. Overall, she said, fair personnel assisted fair entrants with fewer than 10 “technical difficulties,” helping to resolve those issues.
In total, 134 junior show entrants submitted more than 600 individual virtual entries, while the open show drew 21 entrants, many of whom submitted entries in a number of different categories.
“We are still going through those right now,” Slind said Wednesday afternoon. As usual, top entries will receive ribbons and/or trophies, and premiums will be paid depending on how each entry scored.
The marketing specialist said that fair organizers were pretty pleased with how the whole process went, although there are a few things that they would change if they ever host another virtual fair.
“Having more time to plan the virtual platform would have been helpful,” Slind said.
Still, unprecedented times called for unprecedented measures. She said the fair was glad to be able to offer virtual judging to county 4-H members and area community members who have worked so hard on their projects for the last year.
As could be expected, the virtual fair drew fewer entrants than would have participated in a traditional fair, with its festival atmosphere and in-person judging.
Some categories were not able to be included in the virtual fair, such as shooting sports, which involves a full season of competition ahead of the fair.
Some 4-H members might not have completed projects they normally would have because they were not allowed to meet with a group for training. Some households might face economic strains or other challenges that made it difficult to take on an additional challenge right now.
And for some, the loss of the in-person fair and the perceived hassle of submitting entries online led them to hold out for a traditional fair in a future year.
In a typical year, the Jefferson County Fair draws some 800 exhibitors showing a total of 6,000 entries.
With the pandemic hanging over the county and world, capturing even a fraction of that number is a success, officials said.
Now fair organizers are working hard to prepare to welcome visitors for the first-ever virtual fair.
A number of aspects of the Jefferson County Fair will be on display during fair week July 8-12, via the fair’s website and its Facebook and Instagram accounts.
During fair week, all of the competitive exhibits will be up for public viewing, arranged in accordance with the traditional building they would have been in — horse barn, sheep barn, activity center, etc — and as judging results become available, these will be displayed as well.
Throughout fair week, the fair website and social media accounts will be featuring “Fair Food” specials at area restaurants, encouraging virtual fair visitors to play “Fair Food Bingo” by visiting five different featured restaurants.
Though the Jefferson County Junior Amateur Talent Show will not be in-person this year, it is still going on.
Sponsored by Knapton Musik Notes of Janesville, the talent show will feature video performances by junior talents age 2-18, with the full program aired “live” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 via the fair park website and Facebook page.
First- through third-places and monetary prizes are being awarded in both youth (age 2-12) and teen (age 13-18) categories.
Other online events will be announced during Fair Week. People should watch the fair’s website and social media accounts for a full listing as these events come up.
The 2020 “Fairest of the Fair,” Janelle Wenzel of Jefferson, will be taking part in various activities as well.
The “Cookies with the Queen” event she was to host will move online Thursday, July 9.
In addition, Wenzel will be interacting with a handful of young fair entrants as possible — taking into account social distancing concerns.
Slind said that the fair has extended the offer to Wenzel to continue her reign as “Fairest” into the 2021 fair year.
And when the Jefferson County Fair is able to return to its roots as a live, on-site event, Slind said, organizers hope to use this year’s experience to continue to offer a virtual showcase so that those who cannot visit the fair in person can also see the great work submitted by local entrants.
