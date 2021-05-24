BURNETT — A 33-year-old man was severely injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred on County Highway B at Butternut Road near Burnett Saturday.
According to the Dodge County Sheriffs Office, the crash occurred at approximately 4:05 a.m. Saturday.
“The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident on County Highway B near Butternut Road in the Town of Burnett and a preliminary investigation shows a passenger vehicle being operated by a 33-year old male was traveling eastbound on Highway B,” a media release from the sheriff’s office stated. “The passenger vehicle entered the south gravel shoulder of the roadway, causing the vehicle to go into a counter-clockwise spin, cross the roadway and enter the north ditch where the vehicle overturned numerous times.”
The driver was the lone occupant and and was ejected into a field.
“The driver was transported by EMS to the Beaver Dam Hospital and was later flown, via Medflight helicopter, to Aurora Summit Hospital where he is in critical condition,” the sheriff’s office said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Flight for Life, Beaver Dam EMS, Horicon EMS, Burnett FRU, Horicon Fire, Burnett Fire and DCERT.
