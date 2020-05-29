Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, June 1 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s virtual meeting with chamber business members; 9:30 a.m., Memorial Day Ceremony 2020; 10 a.m., MBU Building Bridges presentation with Glory Global, Ixonia Bank, Data Tek; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; Noon, MBU Building Bridges presentation with CNC Solutions, WRMC, Maas Bros.; 12:30 p.m., MBU Building Bridges presentation with Johnsonville, Bethesda, WisPak; 1 p.m., MBU Building Bridges presentation with Baker Rullman, Marquardt Village, Badgerland; 2 p.m., Memorial Day Ceremony 2020; 2:30 p.m., Watertown High School 2019-20 sports highlights; 3 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s virtual meeting with chamber business members; 4:30 p.m., Memorial Day Ceremony 2020; 5 p.m., MBU Building Bridges presentation with Glory Global, Ixonia Bank, Data Tek; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., MBU Building Bridges presentation with CNC Solutions, WRMC, Maas Bros.; 7:30 p.m., MBU Building Bridges presentation with Johnsonville, Bethesda, WisPak; 8p.m., MBU Building Bridges presentation with Baker Rullman, Marquardt Village, Badgerland.
Tuesday, June 2 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; Noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., Dementia Presentation at the Senior Center; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran; 8 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 scholarship ceremony
Wednesday, June 3 — 8 a.m., Watertown High School 2020 Scholarship Ceremony; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran; 10 a.m., Music for the Master; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; Noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., The Local Perspective; 1:30 p.m., For Those Who Served; 2 p.m., Memorial Day Ceremony 2020; 2:30 p.m., Music for the Master; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church Watertown.
Thursday, June 4 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., The Local Perspective; 9:30 a.m., For Those Who Served; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; Noon, St. Matthew’s Church Service; 1 p.m., Fourth of July Parade 2019; 3 p.m., Watertown High School Graduation 2019; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8:30 p.m., Watertown High School 2019-20 sports highlights.
Friday, June 5 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., Rick Allen “Beyond Belief;” 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia; 11 a.m., Music for the Master; 11:30 a.m., Watertown High School girls basketball vs. Monona Grove; 12:30 p.m., Memorial Day Ceremony 2020; 1 p.m., Fourth of July Parade 2019; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., Sassy Steppers; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Music for the Master; 7 p.m., Watertown High School Graduation 2019.
Saturday, June 6 — 8 a.m., Memorial Day Ceremony 2020; 8:30 a.m., Music for the Master; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Fourth of July Parade 2019; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School 2019-20 sports highlights; 2:30 p.m., Watertown High School Graduation 2019; 4:30 p.m., Memorial Day Ceremony 2020; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Music for the Master; 6:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8 p.m., Watertown High School 2019-20 sports highlights.
Sunday, June 7 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; Noon, St. John’s Lutheran Church Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. Johns Ixonia Church.
