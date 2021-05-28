JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school board Monday approved the hire of a new high school choir director and a new school psychologist.
The new choir director will be Cassandra Pacelli of Wauwatosa, who is expected to receive her master’s degree in music education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in August.
Pacelli received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin- La Crosse in 2015, with a major in music education — choral emphasis, and a minor in French.
The incoming choir director has taught for five years in the Northern Ozaukee School District, directing choirs at the middle and high school level.
Prior to that she taught for a year in the West Allis-West Milwaukee school district, overseeing pre-K through fifth-grade music programs.
The hiring committee and administration recommended Pacelli as the top candidate to serve in the role of Jefferson High School vocal music director and musical director for the drama department.
Pacelli will replace Tony Mudra, who is leaving the Jefferson schools after one year to teach in the community where his wife teaches and where his children attend school.
Tabbed for the school psychologist position is Katy Riederer of Oconomowoc.
She will work out of the high school.
Riederer received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Wisconsin Lutheran College in 2011 and her master’s degree in school psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2013.
She has eight years as a school psychologist with the West Side and Tibbets Elementary and Options Charter School in the Elkhorn School District.
The interview team and administration recommended Riederer as the top candidate for the job, citing her knowledge of special education law, her strong communication skills, her collaborative approach and her ability to connect with the most vulnerable students and families.
The school board also acted on one resignation at its Monday meeting.
Bill Becker submitted a letter of resignation announcing his intention to leave his position as cross categorical special education teacher at Jefferson High School at the close of the contract year in June.
