MAYVILLE — The Mayville Police Department announced Friday Dennis K. Tollkuehn, 72, succumbed to his self-inflicted gunshot wound, stemming from the Sept. 16 multi-casualty shooting.
Tollkuehn was the sole suspect from the shooting at the Spring Glen Apartment Complex, 1118 Horicon St., according to the Mayville Police Facebook page.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigations reported last month a 72-year-old man approached a group of people outside the complex and an argument began. The man brandished a firearm and shot three people before shooting himself.
The three — a 53-year-old woman, a 64-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man — are still recovering from their injuries at area hospitals.
All four individuals knew each other.
The police department said the shooting was an isolated incident, and no other information was available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.