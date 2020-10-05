MAYVILLE — The Mayville Police Department announced Friday Dennis K. Tollkuehn, 72, succumbed to his self-inflicted gunshot wound, stemming from the Sept. 16 multi-casualty shooting.

Tollkuehn was the sole suspect from the shooting at the Spring Glen Apartment Complex, 1118 Horicon St., according to the Mayville Police Facebook page.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigations reported last month a 72-year-old man approached a group of people outside the complex and an argument began. The man brandished a firearm and shot three people before shooting himself.

The three — a 53-year-old woman, a 64-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man — are still recovering from their injuries at area hospitals.

All four individuals knew each other.

The police department said the shooting was an isolated incident, and no other information was available.

