Third-generation Watertown resident Nick Krueger has announced his candidacy for the State Assembly’s 37th District.
Krueger is running for the seat vacated by John Jagler’s recent election to the state senate and he joins Republicans William Penterman, Nathan Pollnow, Cathy Houchin, Steve Kauffeld, Jennifer Meinhardt and independent Stephen W. Ratzlaff in the race. A date has not yet been set by Gov. Tony Evers for a special election.
The 37th Assembly District encompasses southwestern Dodge County and parts of northern Jefferson County and eastern Columbia County. It includes the cities of Columbus, Waterloo and Watertown, as well as the villages of DeForest, Lowell, and Reeseville.
“People’s trust in their elected leaders has been badly shaken over the past year,” Krueger said. “Folks are less sure that their leaders are even going to try to preserve the peace, govern according to the rule of law, fight for the integrity of our republic and help families get things back on track after a tough time. I am ready right away to be the steady hand that my community is searching for.”
“For nearly seven years, Krueger has served as chief of staff to Rep. Terry Katsma, R–Oostburg, in the state legislature,” Krueger’s campaign stated. “He has worked behind the scenes dozens of times to cut taxes, increase education funding, make healthcare affordable, remove barriers for businesses, maintain our roads, improve students’ mental health, keep promises to seniors, expand school choice opportunities and repeal excessive regulations.”
His campaign literature stated that Republicans know how to solve the challenges that have reemerged.
“During the administrations of President Donald Trump and Gov. Scott Walker, we helped tens of thousands of people climb out of dependence on welfare and gain the dignity of supporting themselves,” Krueger said. “We advanced new options for families to connect with education that works for them. We enabled workers to get off the sidelines and into the jobs where they are needed. We made it easier to vote and harder to cheat. I’m asking you to place your faith in me to continue this good work and meet the challenges we face today and in the future.”
Krueger and his wife Abbie, a licensed speech pathologist at Fort HealthCare’s community hospital, are active members and volunteers at St. Mark’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Watertown — where Nick’s late grandfather, the Rev. Myron Kell — served as pastor for decades.
Krueger was appointed by Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland in 2020 to serve on the Watertown Plan Commission, where he recently voted to advance the downtown revitalization project.
At St. Mark’s, he is chairman of the scholarship committee; oversees the Good Samaritans charity volunteers and, not long ago, chaired a $500,000 historic renovation project.
He said he and Abbie are proudly restoring their 1880s home, which they have opened often to serve as a host family for student teachers. They can be spotted frequently walking rescue dog Reuben around Watertown. Krueger added that he has yet to miss a deer season.
