JOHNSON CREEK — With Kyle Ellefson resigning in recent days as administrator in Johnson Creek to take the same position in Columbus, the village’s board on Monday approved the hiring of Chris Swartz as its interim administrator.
Ellefson had been administrator since August of 2016.
Swartz comes to the village as part of a deal in which Public Administration Associates LLC, of Whitewater, is helping the village in its search for a permanent administrator. Swartz, a partner in Public Administration Associates, will act as interim village administrator until approximately July 1, when the village and Public Administration Associates expect to have a permanent administrator on board.
According to the village’s website, the administrator in Johnson Creek serves as its chief executive officer. That person is responsible for leading, planning, organizing and directing the village’s daily operations and ensures the goals and policies adopted by the village board are implemented.
The administrator also serves as zoning administrator, public information officer and TIF commissioner, and is responsible for coordinating all public works projects. They introduce new methods and procedures among village departments, and inform the village president and board on operating results. Together with the village clerk-treasurer, the administrator oversees management of financial resources and is responsible for preparation of the annual village budget.
Swartz said he is partly retired and is working on a temporary consulting basis with Johnson Creek. His professional experience includes being city administrator for the villages of Shorewood, East Troy and Sussex. He also teaches graduate school classes for would-be municipal managers.
“I do a lot of organizational studies,” he said, adding he has 36 years of experience working in research, the private sector, and as an administrator and municipal manager. He said his strengths include his overall experience and knowledge of government.
“I have strong financial and economic development background, as well,” he said.
Swartz will be working as a part-time administrator In Johnson Creek.
“We will keep the finger in the dike. We won’t be building a new dike,” Swartz said. “We keep things stable. The old administrator and board started some projects and we will shepherd those along until the new person comes.”
