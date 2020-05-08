JOHNSON CREEK — Never has Meg and Mike Kelly’s business been more essential — and popular — than it is right now.
The owners of High Meadow Farms are busier than ever growing organic produce for the spring and summer. As providers of Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares to local subscribers, the Kellys and their small but dedicated workforce are hard at work filling a record number of orders.
High Meadow Farms had 25 subscribers when the business was launched in 2008. That number doubled to more than 50 the next year, then 80 in the third year and 140 over the next two years. Fast forward to 2020, and the number is now 200 subscribers and includes a waiting list of 60.
While local grocery stores have come a long way in stocking organic produce, going to the grocery has become a harrowing adventure of sorts over the past several weeks.
The stores themselves are one of the few places open since Gov. Evers issued Safer-at-Home orders in March, which were recently extended into late May to combat the spread of COVID-19. They are essential businesses, and they are packed these days with people. Some customers wear masks to prevent spreading or contracting the novel coronavirus, while others do not. Then there’s the recommended sanitizing of clothing and grocery packaging once shoppers arrive home.
For those buying produce, meat or eggs from CSAs like this one, they can make fewer trips to the grocery store.
“At the farm, we are incredibly fortunate to be considered ‘essential’ and that we are able to continue our work in the field and in the greenhouse growing seeds that will grow into nutritious food to nourish families in the months ahead,” Meg Kelly said in a recent newsletter to subscribers. “For the first time that I can remember, we are completely sold out of spring and summer CSA shares as of early April. We look forward to safely delivering high quality, organic produce to you throughout the summer and fall.
“The team here has been busy planting seeds, transplanting into our high tunnel, preparing the fields for planting, un-winterizing our work areas where we will be packing vegetables into boxes soon. Our chickens have been out on pasture for a few weeks already and we are coming to the end of the busiest part of our lambing season. We will be happy to let the sheep back out into lush pastures soon.”
As for COVID-19 and how it will affect the farm and its members, the Kellys are taking the pandemic seriously and are working with employees and their site hosts to be sure they can pass along shares to customers in the safest way possible.
Farm tours and events, a popular part of the program for subscribers and workers alike, are canceled for the time being. Employees are asked to drastically limit their contact with others and monitor their own health. Worker share numbers (for volunteers who receive discounts for their labor) are limited this season.
“To reduce the number of people working on the farm at once, we are depending heavily on trained and paid employees to work extra hard to get produce from seed stages to (customers’) tables,” Meg Kelly said. “We are working with our workplace drop sites to have alternate pick up sites for their members in the event their offices and businesses remain closed into June.”
Like many local farmers, the Kellys have traditionally earned additional revenue selling their wares at farmers’ markets. Fort Atkinson’s first farmers’ market of the season will be held on Saturday. Watertown’s first Farmers Market will be on Tuesday, May 26, the day Safer-at-Home orders are set to expire.
Unlike other farmers, High Meadow Farms will not have a stand in Fort Atkinson or Madison to start the season.
“We are not going to be selling at the Fort Market this year,” Meg Kelly said. “At least not at this time. The market will be going on and I hope that it is successful, but I have decided to keep my exposure to the public as minimal as possible to stay healthy and make sure that those working here do as well.
“We have instead been offering an online Farmers Market right from the farm. I will continue to send out weekly availability lists to everyone on my market email list and they are able to order online and pick up at the farm on Friday or Saturday each week. We had our first sale last weekend and it went really well. People can choose a pick up time and we set their order out for them in our designated pick up area and there is very little interaction, sadly, with other people.
“This model of market is definitely different. Almost everyone who came last week wore a mask, as do I. Some seemed anxious about even leaving their car. Most just said ‘hello’, grabbed their loot and took off. There was clearly that social aspect missing and I look forward to the day that we can return to a more friendly market format, but for now, it is just nice to have a few moments to see people. I am happy to be able to offer veggies to people, especially those on our waiting list.”
Customers are asked to place orders by 10 the morning before Friday or Saturday pickups. They are asked to leave a message as to what time they will arrive at the farm so orders can be prepared accordingly.
“This year is something else and the food situation is not making anyone feel more at ease,” Kelly said. “We increased our membership by 40 members this year because this all happened early enough to make those changes, and we now have a waiting list of almost 60 people. It should be exciting, but it is instead a little frightening. I hope that we will be able to grow as much extra food as possible to feed hungry people. It does help that (my son) Matt and (his girlfriend) Joy are back this year as well as our awesome employees from the past two years.”
High Meadow Farm is located at N6967 South Lane, near Milford. Call 920-699-3658 or email highmeadowfarmcsa@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/highmeadowsca.
