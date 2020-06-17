The Watertown Parade Committee is holding a residential and business decorating contest to show patriotism for Independence Day.
The committee is as disappointed as the community the effects COVID-19 has had in the area, across the nation and world.
Between July 1-5, residents and business owners can decorate their homes and businesses in red, white, and blue.
Members from the parade committee between will judge the entries between July 1-5.
To enter, contact Andy Tessman at 920-261-2745 to sign up. All entries should use only the colors of the American Flag, red, white, and blue. Entries can be either a business or a residential home but must in the city limits of Watertown.
Winners will be announced in the Watertown Daily Times and posted on the Watertown Parades Facebook page (Watertown WI Parades). Participants can post their photos, but they are asked to enter with Tessman.
The parade committee realizes the contest can not replace the parade entries such as the honor guard, bands, floats, and other activities connected to July 4, but the committee would like people to participate and assist the parade committee to celebrate safely.
