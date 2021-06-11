Swimmers find submerged car in Rock River

Swimmers trying to cool off Wednesday found a submerged vehicle in the Rock River.

HUSTISFORD — Swimmers trying to cool off Wednesday found a submerged vehicle in the Rock River.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the individuals about the car in the Rock River near the bridge on Elmwood Road in the Town of Hustisford.

Hustisford Fire Department members, using a boat, confirmed the information.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department dive team was also called to the area. Divers found the vehicle unoccupied and Advanced Towing pulled it from the river. Sheriff’s officials said the vehicle was a discarded BMW 323.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation and asking anyone with information about the car to call them at 920-386-3726.

Hustisford Fire/EMS, Beaver Dam dive team and Iron Ridge and Neosho fire departments and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team assisted Dodge County Sheriff’s employees at the scene.

