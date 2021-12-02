REESEVILLE — As early as Jan. 1 2022 Dodge County deputies might begin patrolling Reeseville, one village official said.
Reeseville fire chief and Trustee Chris Abell said following the departure of their Police Chief Scott Bahr, who is also employed as a deputy chief by the Beaver Dam Police Department, the village began looking to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office for help.
“Our police force was beginning to dwindle and the hours we had police coverage also began to dwindle,” Abell said.
He said the village was getting five hours of coverage, but if the village goes with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, it could possibly double that amount.
He added the Village of Reeseville has its own police squad with Reeseville markings on it, so it may be a deputy driving it, but the deputy is working for the village and the village is paying that individual for their services.
Reeseville Village Clerk/Treasurer Christine Abell said Bahr, who was Reeseville’s police chief since 2000, did his best to maintain coverage of the village with four other officers, but it wasn’t enough.
The clerk said Bahr resigned from his position this past October. He began with Reeseville in 2000.
When the Daily Times reached out to Bahr for comment, he was unavailable.
Reeseville Village President Brian Miller was also contacted, but he did not return calls to the Daily Times.
The Village of Reeseville held two public hearings with the first July 8 and the second Aug. 12.
In her minutes of the July 8 public hearing, Abell wrote, “The village is having a hard time obtaining police officers and has been unsuccessful in recruiting new members. The village was approached by the Dodge County sheriff about contracting police services with the county. The village could contract with the county and stick around the current budget, but the hours of coverage would increase.
“The patrol hours would be flexible to the village’s needs,” Abell wrote in the July 8 minutes. “There would be one to two officers that would be dedicated to serving the village.”
She said the residents in attendance at the July 8 public hearing expressed concern over the lack of coverage in the village and would like to have additional details regarding the proposed contract with Dodge County.
When asked about providing the police service to Reeseville, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said he could not provide details because the contract is not finalized yet.
However, Schmidt said, “I will say that this is a part-time contract and the sheriff’s office will continue to provide police coverage outside of contract time as we always have, just not dedicated coverage during certain times as they are looking for.”
He said what Reeseville is looking for is nothing new to the state, but it is something new to Dodge County.
“This is nothing new and there are contracts like this in place all over. It just hasn’t happened in Dodge County yet,” Schmidt said. “They have them in Dane, Columbia, Waukesha, Grant, Brown and Marathon counties, just to name a few.”
Schmidt said he did not seek these communities out, but they are the ones his office is considering right now and they approached him and asked for his assistance.
“They are having a very difficult time finding people to work,” Schmidt said. “In addition, many have found that they simply can’t compete with wages. People of the younger generation do not work extra jobs as previous generations had, which hurts the smaller part-time agencies as they rely on full-time officers/deputies from other agencies to work part time for them.”
Clerk Abell said the 2021 budget for police in the village was $35,000.
“The last time we spoke with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office the amount came in under that figure,” she said, “but we are both trying to nail down a definitive number.”
Schmidt said the cost, although still not worked out, will cover the direct and indirect costs of the sheriff’s office employees and equipment to provide the services for Reeseville.
He said if the contract is approved it is a “win-win” for both Dodge County and the Village of Reeseville.
“It will provide consistency in enforcement, will provide additional dedicated coverage within the village that the police department wasn’t able to provide regularly due to staffing problems,” Schmidt said. “It will give the sheriff’s office a better opportunity to engage in community policing within the village to better handle community problems and the cost is likely to be very similar to what the police department cost when fully staffed. I know a number of village residents who are very excited.”
