The COVID-19 pandemic has been a nightmare for everyone, but put yourself in the place of those who run nursing homes and assisted living centers and your own day-to-day coronavirus complications may start to seem small.
In talking with the folks who are in charge of the area’s larger institutions, one becomes aware that, although COVID-19 has had dramatically negative affects, it has also created environments that have been ripe for innovation and positive change.
Operating an assisted living institution ranks right up there with running schools, and hospitals for being a challenge in a pandemic, but Kamilla Schraufnagel, independent living manager at Watertown’s Heritage Homes, said she has seen residents and staff grow closer to each other as a result of the hardships.
Schraufnagel, who also goes by the title of housing and marketing manager, has been with Heritage Homes since August of 2016. She said it was a harsh dose of reality on March 14, 2020 when Heritage Homes shut down following a federal order related to the coronavirus and that the affect on independent living facilities was great.
“Residents were asked not to leave the community for any reason,” she said. “Heritage Homes scurried to fulfill grocery needs and adapted our Country Store to supply all groceries, as long as a list was provided.”
Staff performed two months of shopping for residents whose families were not able to do so. Admissions were frozen for one week, move-outs struggled as thrift stores were closed. Police were used as a resource to interpret the federal shutdown.
“Respect of rights, versus liability, has been a hard balance,” she said.
Assisted/memory care visits started with window visits and adapted to virtual visits in which tablets and TV’s were used. Outdoor visits were allowed as long as county thresholds were within reason. Indoor visits were held as long as county thresholds were below 10%.
“Activities in assisted living were severely curtailed,” Schraufnagel said, “because state offices would not allow for any activities until mid-summer. Heritage Homes opened its dining room and scheduled activities at half capacity around August. This only took place as long as no employee or residents had COVID-19. Admissions were frozen for two weeks if there was a positive case among staff or residents.”
Schraufnagel recalled the moment she first heard about a possible COVID-19 pandemic and how serious it might be.
“As the manager of our independent living community, my first thoughts were how this was going to work and how we would keep our residents safe,” she said. “Before the federal shutdown, we were hearing about the pandemic, but it seemed removed from us. We hosted an event the day before shutdown. Carol Quest, head of the Watertown City Health Department, presented. She talked about the emergency preparedness plans being made if COVID-19 made it to Watertown.”
Schraufnagel said her initial reaction to the pandemic was to take things as they would come and remain calm.
“Many residents had questions and asked for answers that I could not give,” she said. “This started our community researching and joining webinars to have resources available to answer questions and educate our residents.”
The information that came to Schraufnagel, at that time, was that Heritage Homes would be facing more than two weeks of changes — an estimate that was obviously grossly conservative and didn’t fool Schraufnagel.
“I warned people that this would be a culture change that could go well into the summer months,” she said.
Within those first few weeks, Schraufnagel took shopping requests to keep residents at home and safe.
“The most unique memory I have was grocery shopping during the shortages,” she said. “I was going from store to store to pick up the items requested and then having to show pictures of empty shelves as proof that I could not pick up all the items on their lists.”
Schraufnagel said the hardest part of the pandemic at Heritage Homes has been the social isolation of residents.
“Our community loves to socialize with their neighbors and community members,” she said. “While we maintained some activities, many were adapted or put on hold until it was safe to be within 6 feet of the person next to them. When we halted some of our favorite activities, we never dreamed that it would be this long. Now that a majority of our campus is vaccinated, we are hopeful we can bring back some of our community favorites.”
When asked about the peak of the pandemic at Heritage Homes, Scharufnagel said, campus-wide, Heritage Homes, “ ... has been extremely blessed.”
“Thanks to the dedication of all of our team members,” she said, “the assisted living and memory care residents have not experienced COVID-19. Our independent living did see some positive cases, but we were able to work together through quarantines and isolations to prevent an outbreak. Through this hardship, I have seen the care and family environment grow amongst our residents in independent living.”
Schraufnagel said the greatest ill effect has been residents’ isolation from family.
“Team members and residents sacrificed time with their loved ones,” she said, “This has been an immeasurable sacrifice to make to protect our neighbors and those we serve.”
Despite the painful sacrifices of residents and staff through the pandemic, morale has been good.
“We are very optimistic. As the community rates of COVID-19 decrease, we are able to welcome visitors into our building and increase the activities throughout our community,” Schraufnagel said. “All team members and residents have been given the opportunity to receive the Moderna vaccine. Both doses have been administrated to those who participated in the vaccine clinic. The vaccine was first administered to us Jan. 30 via Walgreen’s.”
To date, there have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the independent living community at Heritage Homes and so far, the assisted living and memory care sections have remained COVID-19-free. A few team members tested positive for COVID-19, but there have been no exposures to residents.
“We are following the recommended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Wisconsin Department of Health to protect our residents and team members from this virus and will continue to take every action possible to prevent it from entering our setting,” she said.
It has, of course, varied from resident to resident, but most at Heritage Homes have fared well, mentally, though the isolation and missing of family members brought on by the pandemic.
“Recognizing the importance of communication and connecting with loved ones, we incorporated a variety of tasks to address social isolation,” Schraufnagel said. “Our chaplain, Pastor Mark Bartsch, meets with residents one on one and hosts socially distanced devotion services. Our social events coordinator, Gina Symkowski, offers a variety of visiting options permissible under state regulations. Throughout the months, we have offered virtual visits, outdoor visits, window visits and indoor visits.”
She said within independent living, she and staff saw collaborations among neighbors to provide the technology, or lessons on how to use new technology, to host safe visits.
“We are taking all the recommended CDC preventative measures to keep everyone safe,” she said. “We have seen positive impacts from the efforts and have been able to retain threads of contact for our families.”
Schraufnagel thanked the Watertown community for its efforts to live in a safe and considerate fashion throughout the pandemic.
“We know that people are making sacrifices,” she said. “Throughout COVID-19, the regulations we must follow have been heavily impacted by local health. The more the community members of Jefferson and Dodge counties protect their health, the more we can open up and host COVID-19 safe visits.”
She said life at Heritage Homes is much nicer now than it was this past Christmas.
“As a campus, we are doing far better than we were in late 2020,” she said. “We are grateful for the work of the community and counties around us to decrease the positive cases of COVID-19. With each improvement in health, the state regulations we following are becoming more open. We have hope the end of this is just around the corner.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.