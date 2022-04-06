Two incumbents and one newcomer won elections Tuesday for Dodge County Board.
Incumbent Larry Bischoff earned 258 or 67% of the 385 votes cast for the Dodge County Supervisor District No. 17 seat, which consists of the Village and Town of Hustisford and a northwest portion of the Town of Lebanon.
Jones, Bischoff’s challenger, earned 124 votes or 32% of the total votes cast Tuesday.
Bischoff has served on a dozen different committees while serving on the Dodge County Board for the past 19-plus years.
He is self-employed and owns Marvin J. Bischoff & Sons Inc., which is in its third generation, century crop farm. Bischoff also completes agricultural surveys for the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Information for 20 years.
District No. 18
Incumbent Jeffrey Caine kept his Dodge County Supervisor District No. 18 seat with 371 votes or 74% of the 500 votes cast Tuesday.
Caine’s challenger, Ajay Schnitzler, earned 129 votes or 26% of the total votes cast.
The District 18 seat consists of the towns of Clyman and Lowell and the villages of Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville.
Caine is currently serving on the Dodgeland Board of Education with 16 years as its chairperson. He also has served six years on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors. He currently serves as the county’s highway committee chairperson and finance committee vice chairperson.
Caine represents Dodge County on the East Wisconsin Counties Railroad Consortium, the Thrive Economic Development Board and the Monarch Library Board.
District No. 19
Newcomer Paul J. Conway nailed down 213 or 48% of the 443 total votes Tuesday to win the Dodge County Supervisor District No. 19 seat.
The District 19 seat consists of the Town of Emmet and Wards 2 and 3 in the Town of Lebanon.
Conway’s challenger, Beth Huber, also a political newcomer, garnered 190 votes or 43% of the total number of votes. Anthony Mau also challenged Conway and Huber as a write-in candidate.
There were 40 write-in votes tabulated.
Allen Behl of Watertown held the seat for 18 1/2 years, but chose not to run again.
District No. 24
Incumbent Dennis R. Schmidt kept his Dodge County Supervisor No. 24 seat Tuesday against political newcomer Jeremy Johnson.
Schmidt earned 191 or 65% of the 295 total votes cast. Johnson grabbed 104 or 35% of the total votes cast Tuesday.
Schmidt has been the District 24 supervisor for the past eight years. District 24 consists of the City of Juneau.
Schmidt, who is a Vietnam veteran, holds an associate’s degree in supervisor/management from Moraine Park Technical College.
He is retired from John Deere after 32 years, during which time, Schmidt was the recording secretary for Machinist Local Lodge 873 for 15 years. He was also on the bargaining committee and held other leadership positions.
Schmidt is a lifetime member of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers. He is also a lifetime member of the Juneau Road and Gun Club. He is also a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Juneau.
