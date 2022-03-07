MADISON — Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection urge Wisconsin residents who believe they were impacted by the data breach announced by T-Mobile in August 2021 to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft.
On Aug. 17, T-Mobile reported a massive data breach compromising the sensitive personal information of millions of current, former, and prospective T-Mobile customers. The breach impacted more than 53 million individuals, including 434,555 Wisconsin residents. Among other categories of impacted information, millions had their names, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers, and driver’s license information compromised.
Recently, a large subset of the information compromised in the breach was for sale on the dark web—a hidden portion of the Internet where cyber criminals buy, sell, and track personal information. Many individuals have since received alerts through various identity theft protection services informing them that their information was found online in connection with the breach, confirming that impacted individuals are at heightened risk for identity theft.
“Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites have been impacted by this data breach,” said Kaul. “I encourage everyone who may have been impacted to take steps to help protect themselves and prevent potential identity theft.”
“DATCP is concerned about the impact of the T-Mobile breach on Wisconsin consumers,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “We urge people to take immediate steps to determine whether you have been a victim of ID theft and to take measures to protect your identity.”
Anyone who believes they were impacted by the T-Mobile breach can monitor their credit and put a free credit free on credit reports. Credit monitoring services track credit reports and alert one when a change is made, such as a new account or a large purchase. Most services will notify one within 24 hours of any change to a credit report.
Also consider placing a fraud alert on a credit report. A fraud alert tells lenders and creditors to take extra steps to verify identity before issuing credit. One can place a fraud alert by contacting any one of the three major credit bureaus.
For additional information or to file a complaint, visit the DATCP’s Consumer Protection Bureau at datcp.wi.gov, send an e-mail to DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov, or call the Wisconsin Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at 800-422-7128.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.