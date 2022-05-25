Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 5:55 a.m. to the 300 block of East Haven Drive for a male.

— Monday at 11:32 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Monday at 4:02 p.m. to the 1700 block of South Church Street for a male.

— Monday at 4:14 p.m. to the first block of River Dale for a male.

— Monday at 4:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Monday at 6:49 p.m. to the 800 block of Belmont Drive for a male.

— Monday at 7:14 p.m. to the 700 block of North Water Street for a male.

— Monday at 9:55 p.m. to the N2000 block of County Road R for a female who was neither treated nor transported.

— Monday at 10:49 p.m. to the 500 block of South Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

