The Watertown Public Library is open Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Things to remember, for your safety and the safety of the staff, is to stay home if one is feeling ill. Limit visits to one hour per patron; practice social distancing; and wear a mask. Complimentary masks are available.
Families are asked to limit trips to the library to a single family member if at all possible, in order to reduce the number of people in the building. Children under age 16 must have an adult with them.
Curbside service is available. Place holds, then call the library for pick them. Staff will bring the items to the vehicle.
Summer Library Challenge 2020 ends Aug. 7. Participants are reminded to log reading, creating and engaging by Aug. 7 to be eligible for the grand prize drawings.
The Garden Tales Farmer’s Market is back in a new location this year at the North First Street parking lot along the river by the fire station. It will begin Aug. 6 and be held Thursdays through Oct. 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. Vendors will be selling raspberries, jams and jellies, salsas, baked goods, kettle corn and lemonade, potatoes, pickles, variety of vegetables and fruits. For more information contact Erin M. O’Neill at 920-261-0601.
Teen Mindfulness Mondays will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. The group will focus on ways to practice mindfulness, meditative, and self-care activities for tweens and teens. Videos will be posted to the YouTube channel, or one can register to have a link to the video emailed.
Special Summer Readers will be held at a.m. Tuesday. Each week one can visit the library YouTube page or Facebook page for new videos with Special Summer Readers sharing their favorite picture books.
Teen Craft Tuesday will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday with shrink plastic charms. One can tune into the YouTube channel to learn how to create a personal shrinky dink charm. Draw and color the art, bake it, and then wear it. Draw one’s own art or trace a design then color with colored pencil or permanent marker. One can create a personalized keychain, necklace, or magnet. Plastic shrinks to about 1/3 or 1/4 the size of the original design. Registration required to reserve a “Take & Make” kit including instructions, shrink plastic, parchment paper, keychain, magnetic tape, and necklace cord. Registration will be required to reserve a “Take & Make” craft materials kit. Supplies are limited.
Bad Joke Wednesday is offered at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at which time a joke is provided on the YouTube Channel. A new video is posted each week to the YouTube Channel.
Miss Tina Time is 10 a.m. Thursday. Miss Tina offers virtual story time each week. Videos will be shared on the library YouTube page as well as on Facebook each week. Read books from Little University Story time, sing songs and rhymes from Baby Bounce, and enjoy library time each week from the comfort of home.
Adult story time is 3 p.m. Friday. Tune in to the YouTube Channel to hear Jamie read an excerpt from a different book. These readings will be from a variety of books, both fiction and nonfiction, poetry, short story or anything in between.
Where in Watertown Family Scavenger Hunts is ongoing. A new hunt will be released Aug. 3. Travel through Watertown to find clues to solve a riddle and win a gift card to one of Watertown’s businesses. Pick up a hunt sheet at the library or print a copy from home from the website or Facebook page. One prize per family per hunt while supplies last. Read the clues and then travel to the location and look for a sign in the windows to indicate the answers. Once hunts are completed, bring them to the children’s desk to redeem a prize.
Take and Make Kids Crafts and S.T.E.A.M. kits are available for pick up every day this summer. Each week will feature a new preschool and school age craft or S.T.E.A.M. activity. Craft kits will be available on a table in the lobby. Instructions and all necessary supplies will be provided with the exception of glue/glue sticks, scissors, markers, crayons, or tape if needed.
Adult virtual book club is being held each month. In August the club is reading “How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents” by Julia Alvarez. In order to participate, request to join the club on Facebook. There is written discussion throughout the month, and the group meets via Zoom the last Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. to discuss the entire book.
