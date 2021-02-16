Too much demand. Not enough supply. It’s an issue that plagues the Watertown Health Department as is it tries to vaccinate those who want the shot.
Since the start of vaccine distribution, the Watertown Department of Health has reminded the public that their allocation could change week to week.
While the wait continues for additional COVID-19 vaccines, Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest asked residents to bear with them.
“We encourage everyone to remain patient,” she said at a Watertown Board of Health meeting last week. “It may take until April before before we are able to get everyone in the 65 and over group vaccinated. It’s going to take some time.”
Quest said they simply do not have enough as more people become eligible and more providers are added to their list.
“I wish we could receive 1,000 doses of the vaccine and run a 24-hour clinic, but there is not enough vaccine to go around right now,” she said.
However, Quest said 1,314 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. She also said second doses of the vaccine were given to 191 individuals.
“We’re working with local providers to give multiple opportunities for vaccine to the community,” she said.
As of Feb. 9, Wisconsin allocated 1,152,025 of the vaccines with 901,500 ordered. Quest said 130,800 were in transit with 822,910 administered.
She said the state Department of Health Services’ goal is to vaccinate as many Wisconsin residents as possible in a safe, efficient and equitable way.
Quest said during the first week of February the state received requests for nearly four times as much vaccine as they had to allocate, which tells them Wisconsin has a robust network of vaccinators ready to administer the vaccine and there is a great need for the vaccine in Wisconsin.
“In fact, if we had enough vaccine to support the vaccinator infrastructure that exists in our state, we could vaccinate 80% of Wisconsin adults in just 24 weeks,” Quest said of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine program.
In her weekly COVID-19 report, Quest said Thursday there have been 13,555 total case investigations with 2,492 of them being confirmed cases with a near 4% hospitalization rate.
However, Quest said 10,662 of the total investigated cases were negative.
She added there are 55 confirmed cases, 85 open contacts, 134 probable cases, 182 suspect cases and 2,437 individual recoveries.
She said the age groups recording the most cases in the adult group are 20-29, 30-39 and 50-59. In the pediatric group, cases levels remain high with 14-17 year olds and the 9-13 age group.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said she attended the city’s board of health meeting to show support for Quest and her team.
“All of us in our positions have a great responsibility to the people we serve,” McFarland said.
She said like those in the Watertown Public Department of Health she finds herself researching, reading and reviewing the materials on COVID-19.
McFarland said she doesn’t want local government to “teeter on assertions” but to “govern from the middle” as they have since February 2020.
“We are going to continue to govern from the middle and review everything that comes our way,” she said.
Quest said a lot of her department’s time goes to vaccine distribution.
“We’re trying to make sure our information is up-to-date, current and based on science,” she said.
