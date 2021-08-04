Dodge County Firefighter’s Tournament slated for this weekend in Iron Ridge

The 2021 Dodge County Fire Queen Morgan Kjornes will reign over activities at this year’s 2021 Dodge County Firefighter’s Tournament beginning Thursday and ending Sunday at the Firemen’s Park in the Village of Iron Ridge.
Kjornes, who represents the City of Juneau Fire and Rescue Department, was selected as the 2021 Dodge County fire queen July 29 at the Iron Ridge Fire Department and First Responders. Carly Nehls of the Clyman Fire Department was named the first runner-up and Miranda Guenterberg of the Horicon Fire Department was selected as the second runner-up.
This year’s Dodge County Firefighter’s Tournament will be hosted by Hustisford, Neosho and Iron Ridge Fire departments. The festivities are being held in conjunction with the Iron Ridge Fire Department’s 133rd picnic.
At 5 p.m. Thursday, there will be a free corn roast until its gone (individuals are asked to bring non-perishable food donations for the food pantry). Iron Ridge girls softball will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Wire & Nail, a Milwaukee rock ’n roll band, will play from 6-10 p.m. with fireworks hitting the skies at dusk Thursday.
On Friday, the Iron Ridge Fire Department will have fish fries for sale starting at 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. with deliveries available. Bingo will begin at 6 to 9 p.m. A softball tournament will also begin Friday and wrap up Sunday.
Bella Cain, one of the area’s top 40 country group, will hit the PS Seasoning Stage at 9 to 1 a.m. Friday
On Saturday, a volleyball tournament will begin at 10 a.m. with bingo from 6 to 9 p.m.
Boogie & The Yo-yo’z, which began performing in 1995 and quickly gained a reputation as the party band of the Fox Valley, will hit the PS Seasoning Stage from 9 to 1 a.m.
On Sunday, a parade and the sale of chicken dinners kicks off the day’s activities with both events happening at 11 a.m. A bean bag tournament will begin at 2 p.m. with music by The Hays Boys Orchestra from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. followed by Spid Pieper on the PS Seasoning Stage from 2 to 6 p.m.
Waterbarrel fights, hosted by the Neosho Fire Department, will also be held Sunday in Iron Ridge.
There will also be bingo from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday with the raffle drawing at 6 p.m.
The Dodge County Firefighters’ softball tournament was held July 31 and Aug. 1 in Hustisford. The Iron Ridge Fire Department took home first place, the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department and EMS grabbed second place with the Hustisford Fire Department and Knowles Fire Department took third and fourth places, respectively.
The Dodge County Firefighter Association consists of 27 fire departments. They include: Allenton, Ashippun, Beaver Dam, Brownsville, Burnett, Clyman, Columbus, Fall River, Fox Lake, Hartford, Horicon, Hustisford, Iron Ridge, Juneau, Kekoskee, Knowles, Lebanon, Lomira, Lowell, Mayville, Neosho, Randolph, Reeseville, Theresa, Waterloo, Waupun and Woodland.
