It may be the end of an era on a long stretch of Watertown’s South First Street.
One of the city’s oldest and largest downtown industries, 7-Up Bottling Co. of Watertown, 410 S. First St., will sell its franchise rights to corporate Dr Pepper in a little more than a month and the long-term future of the 60,500 square-foot physical plant here is uncertain.
According to Kelly Kwapil, co-owner and president of 7-Up Bottling in Watertown, effective Feb. 25, his company will be sold to Keurig Dr. Pepper of Plano, Texas.
“The new ownership team is evaluating various options for the business, as well as how and where it will have a presence, but no decisions have been made at this time,” Kwapil said. “We anticipate the new owners will need some time to determine the best course forward for the company. With this sale, those decisions will be in the hands of the new owners.”
Kwapil said the pressure of being a small local distributor, while dealing with a corporate parent company and large corporate retail accounts, has become a challenge.
“This, along with the increasing shortage of staff and increasing costs across the entire business, were the major reasons for the decision to sell,” Kwapil said.
The company’s 53 full-time and 25 part-time employees were informed of the sale on Wednesday and were given the option to remain with the 7-Up company on at at-will basis in the near future — this option coming with a retention bonus.
“Your employment remains at-will, meaning that you and 7-Up Watertown may terminate the employment relationship at any time, with or without cause, and with or without notice,” the letter stated. “Further, there can be no guarantee that KDP will offer you continued employment after the end of the retention period, which is solely in KDP’s discretion.”
Employees who wish to accept the retention bonus have until Jan. 10 to return a signed document stating their intent.
According 7-Up Bottling, Keurig has indicated that it will welcome all 7-Up Bottling Co. of Watertown employees to apply for a position with Keurig Dr Pepper as it prepares to deliver for customers in the territory currently served by 7-Up.
Its website describes Keurig Dr Pepper as, “a leading beverage company in North America and the first to bring hot and cold beverages together at scale.”
Formed in 2018, with the merger of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Keurig Dr Pepper has annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 27,000 employees.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland, on behalf of the city, expressed her appreciation for the presence that 7-Up Bottling Company has had in the heart of Watertown.
“7-Up is a part of who we are as a community and always will be,” she said. “I am looking forward to meeting with the new ownership group to introduce them to our community and will continue to advocate for the retention of this facility and its associated jobs here in Watertown. I’d also like to extend my gratitude to the Kwapil family for their leadership in our business community for so long.”
Kwapil thanked employees for their hard work and contributions to the success of the business over the years, and also thanked the 900-plus customers the company has served during his lifetime with the 7-Up Bottling Co.
“The people of the city of Watertown have been a tremendous asset and I thank them for all the support they have given the company,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.