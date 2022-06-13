COLUMBUS — State Highway in Fall River, outside Columbus, will be closed and detoured for bridge replacement work between Mickelson Road and County A starting Wednesday.

Motorists must use alternate routes. The posted detour route uses State Highway 60 and County A.

The bridge reconstruction work is expected to be completed Sept. 9.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s southwest region, visit the Southwest Region’s 511 construction website.

