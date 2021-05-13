Watercraft 101 — Kayaks – Members of the public can learn how to become comfortable kayaking in this beginner program. They will learn to balance and move safely in the water. Different techniques and tips will be given to help people enjoy their experience. The city has limited kayaks to offer, or participants can supply their own. The program will be held Wednesdays, June 16–30 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Format: Day 1 – Safety and introduction at the Watertown Aquatic Center; Day 2 – Safety review and river entry at Riverside Park; Day 3 – River entry at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Open to anyone ages 12 and older. Fee is $25/city resident or $37.50/non-city resident. Contact will be limited. Participants will be spaced in an effort to minimize close contact. Participants are asked to wear masks.
Watercraft rentals — A variety of watercraft are available to rent beginning Saturday including adult kayaks, child kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and a tandem (two-person) kayak. Reserve online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com on a first-come, first-served basis. Regularly staffed hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Reservations after hours are available Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 4:30-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. After hours reservations must be made before 4 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and before noon on Fridays for the weekend. Cost per hour is $10/city resident or $15/non-city resident for the single kayaks/paddleboards, and $15/city resident or $22.50/non-city resident for the tandem kayak. Coast Guard approved lifejackets are required to be worn, and lifeguards will not be on duty. Must be at least 16 years of age with a valid driver’s license to rent without a parent or guardian. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayaks will only be used on the Rock River between the lower and upper dams in the City of Watertown.
Zumba Class — Join instructor Maria Gracia for a fun way to get and stay fit. Cost is $50/city resident and $75/non-city resident. Classes are held Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, June 14–Aug. 30 (no class on July 5 or 12). Class size is limited! Pre-registration is required and currently being accepted online or by printing the registration flyer from our website and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, at the Watertown Park and Recreation Department Office.
Pound fitness class — Join instructor Maria Gracia for a fun way to get fit. Cost is $50/city resident and $75/non-city resident. Classes are held Mondays, 6:45-7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, June 14–Aug. 30 (no class on July 5 or 12). Class size is limited. Pre-registration is required and currently being accepted online or by printing the registration flyer from our website and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, at the Watertown Park and Recreation Department Office.
Summer swim lessons — Swim lessons are being offered with classes scheduled throughout the summer. Lessons will be held at the Watertown Aquatic Center. On days of inclement weather, lessons will be moved to the Indoor Pool. Registration for this program will begin on Monday, May 17 for the first sessions of lessons and on Monday, June 21 for sessions which begin in July. Registration priority is as follows: 1. Online; 2. mail in, drop off of the registration form – must include a self-addressed stamped envelope to receive a confirmation of lessons (fee must accompany each registration); or 3. in person at the Park & Rec office. All registration materials are available either on-line or in the department office.
Lifeguarding Class — Registration is currently being accepted and all registration materials, including prerequisite requirements, are available at the office and online. Participants must be 15 years-old by the completion of this class. Class dates and times are: Tuesday, May 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additional, independent coursework is done online outside of class time. Fee is $200. Grants are available for those who commit to, and maintain, an employment agreement with the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. The required manual for the course is available online, but if a print copy is desired, there is a $40 fee. Registration deadline is May 20, or when class is filled. Maximum of 10 students. Priority registration will be given to candidates committing to work for the department this summer.
Rock River Day Camp Junior Leaders – Pre-teens/teens who aged out of camp, but who still would like to go, may want to consider becoming a Junior Leader. It allows kids to still be a part of camp, while learning responsibility and team-building skills. Junior Leaders support Day Camp staff and assist with activities and events. Kids who have completed 6th through 8th Grades are eligible. Camp runs the weeks of June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2 and 16. Cost is $75/week.
Rock River Day Camp — Kids in 4K through fifth grade are invited to experience a camp adventure in their own back yard — Riverside Park. This year’s program offers week-long sessions of safe fun. Some of the excitement includes arts and crafts, sports, drama, music, nature study, and much more. Camp runs the weeks of June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2 and 16. Cost is $100/week. Extended care available for $25/week. Face masks are required.
Youth Baseball/Girls Fastpitch Softball Registration — Watertown Parks & Recreation Department provides youth the opportunity to participate in summer baseball and softball. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Further information regarding all age group levels, as well as registration are available online.
Aquatic Center — The Watertown Aquatic Center is scheduled to be open June 4 through Aug. 22. Hours will be 1-6 p.m. daily, with adult lap swim Monday through Saturday, noon to 1 p.m. Daily admission prices for ages 1 and older are $4/city residents and $5/non-city residents. Season passes are available. Forms are available online or at the Park and Rec Office. Individual season passes may be conveniently purchased online. Individual and family season passes may be purchased by filling out the form and dropping it off, along with the fee, at the Park and Recreation Department Office. Season passes may not be purchased at the pools.
Indoor pool — The indoor pool is open for adult lap swim/deep water aqua jogging times. Appointments in advance are required by registering online. Appointments are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Drop in visits are not permitted. 45-minute time slots are available, with a maximum of one swimmer per lane. Symptom screenings are performed at the entrance, and face masks must be worn in the facility when not in the pool water and participants must provide their own face masks. Social distancing is required. Locker room facilities are open for changing clothes and bathrooms/hand-washing only – showers and lockers are not available. Cost is $4/city residents or $5/non-city residents or a season pass.
Registration info — Registration is currently being accepted for all programs at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from the city’s website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in the secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.