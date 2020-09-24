JUNEAU — A Watertown teen was charged Tuesday with possessing illegal images of children.
Mitchell Roeglin, 18, is facing seven felony counts of possession of child pornography. If convicted, Roeglin faces up to a $70,000 fine and 24 years and six months in prison.Last September, the social networking site Tumblr generated a CyberTip with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to the criminal complaint, the tip led authorities to Roeglin’s home, N593 County Road R in Watertown. A Dodge County search warrant was executed and Roeglin’s tablet and cellphone were taken.
When questioned by investigators, Roeglin, who was 17 at the time, allegedly admitted to receiving and transmitting illicit images of children and posting them to his blog. The teen reportedly said that the content of his blog was “not suitable for anyone” and that “it was bad.” When questioned on what he would do when he received inappropriate images of children naked, in stages of undress or doing sexual acts, Roeglin said, “I would send them to people.” He also told authorities the inappropriate images made him feel, “Disturbed…but there was something exciting about it…I guess it was that…It was wrong….”
He told detectives he never discussed this with anyone. Roeglin said the entire situation was “terrifying” to him and he did not want it anymore. He said he would like to go to counseling and he takes responsibility and repercussions for what he did, because it was “not OK.”
Roeglin also said the exchange of images was “morally wrong,” and he needed to stop and wanted help, but he did not know where to go to get help.”
A forensic examination of the devices allegedly found multiple images of child porn, the criminal complaint stated.
Roeglin has an initial appearance scheduled for Oct. 12 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
