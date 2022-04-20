Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Monday at 8:28 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a male.

— Monday at 11:34 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

— Monday at 3:32 p.m. to the 100 block of Clark Street for a female.

— Monday at 5:41 p.m. to the 1200 block of West Main Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

