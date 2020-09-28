The rural gem that is Jefferson County has seen several leaders with the foresight to defend the area as an island of natural beauty and serenity between the two voraciously growing urban areas of Milwaukee and Madison.
Few, however, have been able to match the intensity and focus of indefatigable octogenarian Augie Tietz, one of the greatest champions — ever — of the county’s park system.
“I dread these things,” Tietz said recently about his dislike of talking to the media while being interviewed for this Family & Friends story. Fortunately, the conversation was able to be conducted on a beautiful, sunny day at one of Tietz’s favorite locations in Jefferson County — a park he was instrumental in creating — Cappie’s Landing on the Rock River just south of Watertown.
“I’m always afraid I will say something stupid,” Tietz said of the press contacts he must endure as chairman of the Jefferson County Parks Committee. “But I will do these interviews anytime, because we have to promote our parks.”
Tackling a guy like Watertown native Tietz, who is 82 years old, is a challenge for a writer, because it can be difficult to interview a humble person and Tietz is one of those. The sun, warm breeze and river in his view seemed to relax the elder statesman, however, and he fell into a mood of contemplation about his long life and work in support of Watertown’s and the county’s parks.
Tietz grew up in the natural environment of Watertown’s south side brickyard. Thus began his love affair with the outdoors.
“I was very active as a boy,” he said. “I was involved in baseball, football, basketball and later, track. As kids, we spent our whole summer down in the brickyard. We lived down at that brickyard. We’d go down there at 7 a.m. and come back at 9 at night.”
The brickyard was a former quarry, where Watertown Brick was made. It is now a pair of ponds in a south side residential area near the city’s airport.
Tietz said it was great growing up that way.
“We had our own little gang, with conflicts with other little gangs,” he said, adding that he learned to swim at the brickyard. “Back then it wasn’t all developed.”
Tietz recalled catching some nice bass in the larger pond that was down there.
“You could throw a bare hook out there and catch one, those fish were so starved,” he said.
Tietz graduated from Watertown High School in 1955 and recalled that, during his youth, his interest in nature was nurtured by camping trips his parents would send him on in Lake Mills. He also recalled a trip to Wisconsin Dells being an influence on his love of the outdoors.
Tietz, who went on to attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering, spent a portion of his career working throughout Wisconsin and Illinois, as well as other locales, in research and development, and many other jobs, for firms including American Can Co. and Johnson Controls.
It was while employed in Streamwood, Illinois from 1965 to the early 1970s, that Tietz’s wife talked him into volunteering for the city’s parks board. He worked his way up to being its chairman.
“Then I got into all kinds of things (park-related),” he said, adding he retired from the workforce in 2001 with 25 years of service at Johnson Controls. “I got into the parks work in Illinois and one thing led to another.”
Tietz joined the Watertown Parks Committee in the mid-1990s and served on that body, off and on, for two decades. He takes great pride in his having helped the city create Brandt Quirk Park from its infancy to what it is today. He called the place, “fantastic.”
He joined the Jefferson County Parks Committee a decade ago after being inspired to do so by the promise of the Glacial Heritage Area initiative.
Other sources of inspiration to Tietz over the years have been his colleagues, Joe Nehmer, retired director of the Jefferson County Parks Department, and county UW-Extension Professor and Agent Steve Grabow, also retired. Tietz has been further motivated in his work by parks department Program Assistant Mary Truman and Kevin Weismann of the county parks department. He has also enjoyed working on parks issues in Watertown with colleague John Steber.
Tietz joined the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors representing District 4 in Watertown in 2009 and became a member of the parks committee in April of 2010. He became parks committee chairman in 2016, with his terms extending to April of 2022. He also serves on the Wisconsin River Rail Transit Commission, Veterans Service Commission and Human Services Board.
“I was the leader of things that were going on at that time,” Tietz said of how he came to head the parks committee. “I was in special services in the Navy and I guess I’ve always been an organizer.”
Tietz said there are many improvements to the county parks system that have taken place while he has been involved at the county level. Among his favorite achievements have been creation of Cappie’s Landing and the Interurban Trail that runs from the east side of Watertown east and will ultimately link with Oconomowoc. After that, it is envisioned that it will link with the Hank Aaron Trail and Milwaukee lakefront.
Tietz is also interested in seeing the county progress toward linking Watertown and Waterloo with a bike trail, via Holzhueter Park, near the south side of Highway 19.
“We had a very timely situation when we were establishing Cappie’s Land,” Tietz said of the property that is now a beautiful Rock River-side park. “I was familiar with the property (a former Watertown Outboarder’s site) and we got the Quirk foundation to put up some funds and we acquired it. We got some DNR funds and made it what it is today. Among the goals of the GHA was the creation of riverside parks with camping opportunities and Cappie’s is it.”
Theorizing as to why he is such an enthusiast about Jefferson County parks and is one of the ongoing spearheads of the endeavor in 2020, Tietz said he was always a leader in his neighborhood as a boy, in the military and, later, in business. Growing, up he wanted to be a park ranger.
“Things just fell into place,” he said. “I do feel good out here (at Cappie’s Landing). There was a lot of hassling with the DNR and the boat club, but eventually we got it all put together.”
Tietz recognizes the natural gem that is Jefferson County, a place that legendary naturalist Aldo Leopold enjoyed visiting.
“We looked at this area as a channel between Milwaukee and Madison — a last-remaining green spot,” Tietz said. “We wanted to make this location (Cappie’s Landing) a place where you can come down and put your boat or kayak in, fish along the shoreline and camp.”
Tietz said he doesn’t think Jefferson County necessarily needs more park land, but if a ‘choice’ piece of property — particularly one on a river or lake — becomes available, its purchase would be something the county should consider. He said, however, that the county must always remain aware of its abilities to maintain its parks and having too many could put undue strain on maintenance capabilities.
“You have to watch your support,” he said.
Tietz thought back to his early days with the parks and said, when he started, the county had several parks, but not much was going on in them in terms of activities.
“Now we have the Korth Park shelter and hundreds of people coming in and out,” Tietz said of numerous weddings and other events that take place at the park that overlooks Rock Lake, including many “Brew With A View” gatherings that feature craft beer, bands and food. “And Dorothy Carnes Park (west of Fort Atkinson) is a jewel we got piece-by-piece.”
Tietz was asked if any mistakes were made in the management of the parks during his tenure.
“I’m sure we made some mistakes, but I either won’t admit to them, or I can’t remember them,” he said with a laugh. “You plan the best you can and hopefully you get the funding.”
Goals that remain for Tietz, in terms of parks, include getting the Interurban Trail extended to Oconomowoc.
“We are only one-third complete with it, so far,” he said. He also noted the Watertown to Waterloo bike trail should be completed, with a mountain biking trail built at Holzhueter Park.
“Back when we were rolling with the GHA, we’d have had that all done by 2021,” Tietz said, noting the DNR has pulled back on its funding of such projects. “We’ve got the trailhead at Garman Park (in Waterloo), but no way to get there.”
Tietz said there is much work to be done on the county’s existing parks.
“I think continued support is what we need and I think we need to have that continue and take care of things,” he said. “We need people to keep using the parks and demanding services. We want to keep the parks as natural as we can, but keep them usable for recreation.”
According to Tietz, the ways in which parks are valued by leaders in Jefferson County government has rotated 180 degrees since he joined the board of supervisors.
“When I got on the county board, it was crazy,” he said, noting towns were particularly averse to having county parks near them, in part, for fear of crowds and traffic. “There was no support for the parks, but we got it turned around and when we finished, we had board support. We got an investment and we were able to do our work. In the early years, you didn’t know if you would get the vote (in favor of a parks project), but as time went by, we changed that.”
Jefferson County Parks Department Program Assistant Mary Truman has worked with Tietz for six years. She called him not only a mentor, but a staunch advocate for outdoor recreation in Jefferson County, from parks and safe bike and pedestrian paths, to water trails and special events.
“He is always searching for ways to improve our system,” Truman said. “He volunteers as much as he can, and he’s a champion in our fundraising efforts.
I am quite certain that Augie measures success by watching others as they enjoy what he’s worked so hard to support and build.”
Kevin Wiesmann is Jefferson County’s parks supervisor. He said that perhaps one of the most important facets of building the county park system has been the relationships that have been brought to the table over the years by community leaders like Tietz.
“Having board members who bring strong relationships and ties to the communities they represent, is often the difference in leading a project to a successful outcome,” Wiesman said. “Augie has been the kind of board member who not only brings a lifetime of experience, but all the goodwill and positive relationships he’s created over the years. He’s led the way on the many successes our parks have had during his tenure as a county board member and chairman of the county parks committee. Without his leadership and ability to reach out in the community and make things happen, I feel we’d be in a very different place today with our park system.”
Nehmer also called Tietz a colleague and friend.
“I have known Augie for a long time,” Nehmer said. “It was my good fortune to work closely with him over the last 10 years. Better yet, we became friends.”
Nehmer said there are many reasons Tietz has been a leader and champion of Jefferson County Parks.
“I think his passion for parks and trails stems from his deep understanding of what these assets mean to people and communities, both of which are very important to him. He is very much a ‘people person.’ Augie understands the joy that people get from their parks and trails. He has been actively involved in a number of agencies in Wisconsin and Illinois. He has experienced, first-hand, how important outdoor recreation is to his constituents’ lives.”
Nehmer recognized Tietz has a wealth of experience in business, industry and economic development.
“These experiences taught him how intertwined local business success is with community assets like parks and trails. He always views it as one hand helping the other,” Nehmer said. “Community wellness and healthy environments are also a passion for him. This particular passion, combined with his interest in people, allows him to be such a powerful voice for positive change. I think Augie has been such a successful park leader, in large part, is because once you know him, you love him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.