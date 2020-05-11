LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran senior Lauren Thiele has earned the Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholar Award, a scholarship granted by the state to high school seniors who have the highest grade point average in each school.
Recipients of the AES receive $2,250 towards tuition at participating Wisconsin colleges and universities, renewable for up to four years.
Thiele, who plans to major in business, is the daughter of Dan and Teresa of Poynette.
