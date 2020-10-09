Two Lake Mills students named national merit finalists

Kaia Heimstreet

LAKE MILLS — Kaia Heimstreet and Quentin Saylor from Lake Mills High School, have been named semifinalists for the 2021 National Merit Scholarships

These students joined about 16,000 high school seniors across the country that were named as semifinalists for the prestigious scholarship.

About 15,000 semifinalists are named finalists, and about 7,600 of the finalists go on to receive a scholarship.

More than 1.5 million high school juniors across the country entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 PSAT. The test is used to screen initial program applicants.

Semifinalists represent less than 1% of high school seniors in the U.S. Finalists will be announced in February, and scholarship recipients will be announced in spring.

