LAKE MILLS — Kaia Heimstreet and Quentin Saylor from Lake Mills High School, have been named semifinalists for the 2021 National Merit Scholarships
These students joined about 16,000 high school seniors across the country that were named as semifinalists for the prestigious scholarship.
About 15,000 semifinalists are named finalists, and about 7,600 of the finalists go on to receive a scholarship.
More than 1.5 million high school juniors across the country entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 PSAT. The test is used to screen initial program applicants.
Semifinalists represent less than 1% of high school seniors in the U.S. Finalists will be announced in February, and scholarship recipients will be announced in spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.