Watertown High School has two prom courts this year, due to the pandemic last year. The junior court includes, from left, back row, Nathan Walter, Ethan Johnson, Wyatt Steffanus, Ben Gifford, Denzel Esquivel, Bohdi Degrandt, Ralph Haumschild, front row, Mikaylah Fessler, Kirsten Wiedmeyer, Emmaleigh Rein, Abby Walsh, Madelynn Braatz, Gabrielle Schmidt, and Gabby Sippel.
Watertown High School has two prom courts this year, due to the pandemic lasts year. The senior court members include, from left, back row, Logan Fuchs, Dylan Geske, Caleb Clark, Nathan Kehl, Aden Clark, Taylor Walter, Ollie Meyers, and front row, Brianna Wanke, Ella Bailey, Meghan Hurtgen, Sujeiry Villareal, Maddie Brunner, Madison Peters, and Lily Gifford.
