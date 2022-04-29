The Watertown High School junior prom is set for Saturday, May 7 in the high school commons from 8 to 11:30 p.m. This year's theme is "Enchanted Evening."

The grand march will start at 9:30 p.m., with the presentation of both the junior and senior courts and the coronation of the kings and queens.

Spectators will be admitted free, but they must leave after coronation. Spectators should not arrive until 9:20 p.m.

Admission to the prom is $25 per person, which includes admittance to the post prom festivities at the Elks Lodge in Watertown. That event will be held from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Post prom will include food, games, and door prizes. All post prom activities are included in the admission to prom. Area businesses and parents of junior and senior students donated to the post prom.

Recommended for you

Load comments