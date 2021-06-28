10 Questions - Ben Olsen

To protect and serve.
Watertown Police Cpt. Ben Olsen knows the mantra all too well.
Olsen, who has been with the Watertown Police Department since 2007, has been in his current role as captain since July 2015. He oversees all of the patrol sergeants and officers.
The Daily Times was able to catch up with Olsen for this week’s edition of the Watertown Daily Times “10 Questions.”
1. Rolling Stones or Beatles?
I would have to say The Beatles. Great music and it is interesting how influential they were to other groups and music in general for years to follow.
2. If ever, how old were you when you first were pulled over by a police officer? What was the infraction?
I was probably 16 years old when I was first stopped by the police for speed and received a well-deserved ticket.
3. What was your first car?
I do not remember the exact model, but it was a Pontiac that was in very poor shape and I paid $500 cash for. I was excited at the time but looking back at it wondered how I even made it home.
4. Name three songs you cranked the volume on as a teenager? What three songs would you turn the volume up on now?
I was born in the mid-80s and sometimes wish I were born earlier to be able to truly enjoy the era. I like a variety of music, but the 80s are always a great fallback.
5. When going grocery shopping what is one guilty pleasure food you must buy?
I have an addiction to sparkling water. I tend to switch it up occasionally. Started with Bubly, then La Croix, and now my current favorite, Pellegrino.
6. Did you ever watch Starsky and Hutch, Adam-12, S.W.A.T., Rockford Files, Kojak or Columbo? If so, which ones did you enjoy? Which ones did you feel were the most believable?
I would have to say “Law and Order” is the most accurate depiction of the criminal justice system. I am talking about the earlier episodes, not the spin-offs. After having done the job for 14 years now, the current cop shows make me cringe. Kind of disappointed you did not mention CHiPs. For some reason, I enjoyed watching reruns.
7. Would you rather watch the Green Bay Packers from the comfort of your home or in the confines of historic Lambeau Field?
I think everyone needs to experience at least one game at Lambeau Field to feel the energy and excitement. Although I have been to a couple games in person, I would much rather enjoy a game from my home. I am not that diehard of a fan to brave the elements for that long.
8. Favorite ice cream flavor?
I like to enjoy vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup and sprinkles. A little spoonful of peanut butter in there too takes it to another level.
9. What bothers you the most? Humidity and no air conditioning? Or winter wind chills and no gloves?
The warmer the better. We all need fresh air and a little vitamin D after braving the long months of winter. We also need summer activities more than ever after the past year with COVID.
10. Favorite type of doughnut?
Jelly-filled, long johns, sugar, glazed, etc. It really depends on the situation. I stay away from jelly-filled and powdered sugar doughnuts at work. There is no way to eat a powdered sugar doughnut without making a mess, especially while wearing a navy-blue uniform. It is also too hard to eat a jelly-filled doughnut. Too much pressure while biting into it can result in filling everywhere. Long Johns have never disappointed. Dependable in keeping the uniform clean, yet extremely delicious.
