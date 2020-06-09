JEFFERSON - Years of curriculum work, in which lessons from one grade led into the next and course followed course in a smooth spiral of skills and knowledge, have been disrupted by the COVID-19-related school shutdowns.
Now that the Jefferson schools have finished up their bumpy but necessary transition to online learning in the final semester of the 2020-21 school year, it's time to reassess where students are right now and how to reach them "where they're at" when school starts up again in the fall.
Without knowing the trajectory the pandemic is going to take and how exactly that will affect schools in the coming year, Jefferson educators are being asked to plan for all contingencies.
Monday kicked off a week of teacher training designed to connect everyone, especially grade-to-grade and level-to-level, to help determine what students are going to need in the fall.
Jefferson students were originally slated to attend school through June 10, but when the state Department of Instruction eliminated its days- and hours-of-instruction requirement this year due to the pandemic, the Jefferson district chose to cut off student instruction June 5 instead.
This gave school administrators and staff a week at the end of what has been an extremely chaotic year to focus on teacher training and core needs going into the fall.
Barb Johnson, curriculum and instruction director for the Jefferson schools, has the unenviable task of determining where the curriculum is after the shift to online learning this spring, and how to bridge the gap when regular classes resume.
"Our students have missed opportunities to learn, some of them more than others," Johnson said, noting that not everyone could access the technology required to fully participate in online learning. Simultaneously, teachers were constrained in the methods and platforms they could use as they made this transition.
Meanwhile, even when students return to the classrooms, school is likely to look different due to the continuing pandemic and the precautions that will have to be made to minimize health concerns.
Two elements are key as educators look at returning to school. One, obviously, is assuring students' academic progress, but the other, equally important, will be to take care of students and staffers mentally, emotionally and socially as everyone deals with the fallout of the pandemic, the isolation it has engendered, and the disruption it has caused.
To that end, the School District of Jefferson has turned to the National Association of School Psychologists, which has identified critical actions and advice on constructing a framework to support everyone through this time of crisis.
Every day this week, Jefferson staffers will be meeting to address this and other concerns.
As it has been since schools were closed by order of the governor in mid-March, all staff training/planning is being done online.
"That in itself is an organizational effort," Johnson noted.
Early this week, all Jefferson staffers participated in a virtual seminar entitled "Mind the Gap," about closing gaps in learning caused by the disruption of the pandemic.
That seminar spurred a series of different questions which educators addressed school by school, grade level by grade level and discipline by discipline.
Teachers were asked to identify what core lessons or concepts they were trying to teach in the spring but which got interrupted due to the change to the online format. Then they tried to address how they could combine or compact lessons in the fall to make up what has been missed.
They also addressed social/emotional considerations. Were students engaged during online lessons? Who didn't participate and how could the school help address the obstacles facing those children and families? Who hung on after classroom sessions timed out, desperate for more time with the teacher?
As their end-of-year planning week continues, teachers at all levels will "flash back" and "flash forward," looking at what they managed to cover in the spring and what will still need to be covered in the fall, Johnson said.
While Jefferson staffers rose to the challenge of online teaching, mastering new technologies and platforms and drastically re-writing lesson plans, educators acknowledge that the online format is not the ideal way to engage young learners.
"We jumped into virtual learning very late and did our best," Johnson said, but she noted that face-to-face instruction just can't be matched.
Especially at the elementary level, online learning was problematic in that it required the active cooperation of parents - and not every parent was tech-savvy or even available during the "school day."
As school planners look to the fall, they must plan for all contingencies, however.
Depending on what happens with the pandemic, educators could be teaching in the traditional manner, in person and on-site. They could be returning to all-online instruction. Or there could be some sort of blended approach.
Even if schools return to virtual learning in the fall, at least this time they'll have time to prepare parents for the different structures and requirements of online learning, Johnson noted, and the teachers will have more time to find the best platform for their teaching.
This spring, the district elementary schools adopted the See Saw platform, which worked pretty well, teachers reported.
The middle school went with a mix of Google Classroom and Schoology. Some classes used one system and some another, and that could cause some confusion for students and families, Johnson noted. School planners have decided if they must offer all-virtual instruction again, to go with just one system: Schoology.
Should the schools return to virtual instruction in the fall, planners are paying additional attention to the non-computer-based skills that they want students to work on.
They're looking at creating packets or kits of materials that bolster these skills, though these packets and kits won't be assembled until it's clear they'll actually be needed, Johnson noted.
One good thing about the whole transition to online learning, Johnson said, has been that it has strengthened the "professional learning communities" already in place in the Jefferson schools, leading to better coordination, planning, and problem-solving between different teachers, classes, grades and schools.
Even the 4-year-old kindergarten teachers have been a full part of the discussion since online instruction began, Johnson said, and that's usually difficult to do since they're located in different buildings and it's hard to find common planning time.
"If there's a lemonade to be made out of these lemons this year has dealt us, it's that our teams are more solid than ever," Johnson said.
Weighing in on the ongoing educator training, Jefferson school board President Donna Bente said that she is glad the district could take this time to gather educators' input while the spring online learning experience is still fresh in people's minds.
Bente said it's a good move to look at formalizing "transition" communication as students move up a grade - even had a pandemic situation not forced the issue.
She said that the district should probably continue doing this in the future, fostering better communication between levels of instruction and a smoother transition for all students.
She also commented that it's good to see social/emotional needs set as a priority during this chaotic time.
