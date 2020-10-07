Steve Hunt, marketing director for Watertown Regional Medical Center, provides the following advice for people coming into the hospital during the time of COVID-19. Hospitals all over the nation, including Fort HealthCare, are implementing similar measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus:
• Everyone who enters Watertown Regional Medical Center facilities continues to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms by multiple people.
• You may not see the face of your healthcare providers as they will be wearing a mask and eye protection for your safety and theirs.
• A mask must be worn at all times while inside the facility.
• Physicians and hospital leaders urge community members to wear masks or cloth face coverings, reinforcing that this is one of the easiest and most effective ways people can look out for each other and aid health care workers in their fight against COVID-19.
• Additional ways one can protect themselves and others include continuing to wash hands often, avoiding close contact with others, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces.
• If one is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, contact a primary care provider and let them know about symptoms to see if one should be tested. If one is experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.
• Finally, stay up-to-date on COVID-19 information, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.dhs.wisconsin.gov.
