Santa Claus is scheduled to arrive in Watertown Nov. 28, during the annual Christmas Parade of Lights that will be held at 5:30 p.m.
In order to bring the parade to the people, the parade committee is asking everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
People are not to congregate for any longer than the time the parade takes and only gather with family members.
In order to allow more people to see the parade and safely social distance, the parade route has been made longer this year.
The parade will start at the intersection of Main and Water streets, proceed on Main Street to College Avenue, turn on College Avenue to Western Avenue and proceed on Western Avenue, concluding at Third Street.
Spectators are asked not to arrive long before the parade begins to help with shortening congregating time.
Also in order to better social distance, there will be no groups walking, no candy or handouts allowed and the number of units will be limited to 50.
The Jack and Jill Frost Contest will be limited to Jack and Jill only, with no snow court.
Anyone in the parade lineup area on Water Street must wear mask.
After the event, the parade will air on Watertown’s Community Cable channel after the event.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second, third and fourth place floats and best business entry.
For more information, entries, and donations, contact Andy Tessman at 920-261-2745 or Mark Heiden at 920-262-0835 and leave a message.
