Mayville man sentenced to three years in prison for sixth OWI

JUNEAU — A Mayville man was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday for his sixth OWI offense.
In March, a jury found Gregory Cundy, 56, guilty on the felony charge and on a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.
A Mayville Police officer responded to the area of Allen Street near South Main Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. in July 2019. A witness observed a vehicle back up into a parked car then drive off. The person also witnessed the vehicle’s license plate, which was registered to Cundy, the criminal complaint states.
When police questioned Cundy, he denied the accusations and said he was at home sleeping at the time of the crash. During their interactions, officers could smell a strong odor of intoxicants, slurred speech and that Cundy’s eyes were bloodshot.
Cundy was transported back to the scene of the crime where the witness identified him as the perpetrator, the complaint states.
Cundy refused to take standardized field sobriety tests or submit to a blood draw, but a preliminary breath test taken at the jail reportedly returned a reading of .147 blood alcohol content. The legal threshold for intoxication in Wisconsin is a blood alcohol content of .08.
Cundy has OWI offenses dating back to 1991 and as recent as 2005.
Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Thompson said at Cundy’s sentencing, “This was an aggravated incident committed by a repeat OWI offender that warrants a lengthy confinement.”
Cundy was also placed on extended supervision for five years.
