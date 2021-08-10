To help offset the city’s rising infrastructure costs, Watertown Common Council members are looking for options, and this month voted 6-3 to approve a study to assist them in finding the right fee to charge residents.
Although the elected officials stopped short at calling it a wheel tax, there was no clear definition about what the “transportation” charge might be, should it be approved.
“I’d like to throw my support behind this,” Alderman Chris Ruetten said at last week’s council meeting. “This is just a placeholder. We’re not going to be charging anyone any fees. This is simply to get ahead of the state legislators in case they decide to make creating something like this in the future more difficult. This will allow us the flexibility to raise much needed funds for transportation projects.”
Ruetten said there are millions of dollars in projects in the next 10 years that have been identified by the city engineer.
“This is just a placeholder,” he said. “We’ll budget for a study next year to determine what is the best way to use this tool. It’s a smart move. I’m glad we’re doing it now.”
Alderman Bob Wetzel asked if the study will be a “one size fits all” for Watertown.
“We will select the mechanism that we believe best suits the city and once we understand those mechanisms we will choose the funding levels for what we want to do,” said city engineer Jaynellen Holloway. “And know that the funding levels can be set every year. It can be raised or lowered depending on what the needs are.”
Holloway said once the fee is set it will be listed strictly as a transportation utility fee and more than likely be added to residents’ utility bills.
“This may not initially incur any fee, but it opens the door for increased fee schedules and a lot of other taxing fees for generalized motorized vehicles, which other municipalities have used to create wheel taxes,” Alderman Eric Schmid said. “I don’t know if that is the case here, but it does two things: It opens the door for further fee schedule increases and it opens the door for an expansion of government. I hear support, but I don’t hear a lot of justification for expanding government more than we need to.”
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said a wheel tax would be a completely separate funding strategy.
“That is one the the public works committee vetted and it was kicked out,” she said. “A transportation utility fee is literally like the stormwater utility, water utility or the solid waste. It’s a separate funding mechanism for a specific purpose. It wouldn’t be per vehicle.”
McFarland said the study will provide the council with the best option.
“The intention is that we would be capturing revenue to address the $40 million we have in infrastructure due,” she said. “I don’t see it as an expansion of government. This is a way to get at our infrastructure that have hefty price tags to them.”
Schmid asked where would the money come from.
“We’re coming into double digit inflation and people are going to start getting pinched even harder at the state and federal levels,” Schmid said. “There’s not going to be anything left at our level.”
McFarland said she wanted to get this on “paper” because she and the rest of the council members are cognizant of Schmid’s concerns.
“There’s no immediate burden until this body makes a decision,” she said. “We approach these topics and discuss them. We don’t put them on an agenda and vote on them (right away). I just want to make sure we did everything we could, but I’m hard pressed to set a fee right now.”
Alderman Will Licht asked if everyone, who receives a utility bill, will be charged a transportation utility fee.
“I think the study would produce that calculation or methodology for us,” McFarland said. “We would be given that though the study. The options at this point are endless. We’re not establishing anything other than putting it in our code and saying, ‘We have an existing transportation fee.’”
When it was time to vote on the issue, council members Tom Pasch, Ruetten, Dan Bartz, Cassandra Wagner, Wetzel and Jim Romlein voted in favor of the study. Council members Licht, Schmid and Karen Wendt voted against it.
