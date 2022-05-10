JUNEAU — The Dodge County Board of Supervisors will consider an interim county administrator when it meets later this month.
The request to have an interim county administrator was proposed by the county’s executive committee and the finance committee on Monday approved the fiscal note associated with the request.
According to the resolution, the county would enter a contract for an interim administrator for two months, four days a week, according to interim financial director Eileen Lifke. “The interim director would fill in for two months to help with the budgeting process.” The interim administrator would help with organization and keep the budget process going forward until a new administrator is on board, she added.
The cost for the position is not to exceed $16,200 per month for four days.
In March, Administrator Jim Mielke announced his retirement to the executive committee. His last day will be June 1.
Mielke was hired as the county’s first administrator in September of 2008. He has served in that capacity for the past 14 years. Mielke was hired to oversee the daily operations of the county, prepare future budgets and hire and fire department heads. Before coming to Dodge County, Mielke served as an administrator at different municipalities since August of 1997.
To assist in finding a replacement for Mielke, the executive committee entered into a service agreement with Public Administration Associates LLC of Oshkosh on March 18. The PAA is recommending contracting with Jon Hochkammer of PAA to fill in for two months as interim administrator.
According to a timeline prepared by PAA, the county’s executive committee met April 8 to review and approve the final job description of the county administrator, along with approval of advertisement and ads for recruitment.
According to the minutes of the April 8 meeting, the committee set the salary range for the position between $141,190 and $151,944 per year, depending on the qualifications.
The recruitment process was to close Monday. The executive committee is to meet later this month to review the candidate reports and determine the final candidates. Some time in early June, the committee is to conduct their final assessments, perform interviews and deliberate on a preferred candidate.
The goal of the timeline is for the county board to meet June 21 to approve the contract of the recommended candidate, subject to background requirements.
If approved for the county’s administrator position, the person may have to give a two-week notice from a current position, Lifke said. “They may not be on board until Aug. 1 or later,” she added.
“This is all (the interim administrator) part of the process,” Lifke said.
The board will consider the resolution on the interim administrator when it meets at 6 p.m. May 17.
The board will also consider six resolutions related to spending American Rescue Plan Act funding for projects ranging from toilets to roadwork to technology upgrades throughout the county.
The six resolutions, which are for more than $3.5 million in funding, were discussed by the county’s finance committee Monday.
The finance committee signed off on the fiscal notes for all six resolutions, Lifke said. The committee signed off on five resolutions, but not the resolution for shelters at the Dodge County Fairgrounds. The recommendation is for $60,000 for a pavilion and picnic shelter at the Dodge County Fairgrounds. It is one of three funding requests sought by the Dodge County Fair Association.
The other projects the committee signed off were for ARPA funding for toilet replacements at Astico and Ledge county parks for $372,000; recondition and replace County Highway Q from State Highway 19 to County Highway K in the Town of Shields for $1,977,800; reconditioning of County Highway J between State Highway 26 and County Highway M, 1.5 miles, at a cost $700,000; the placement of fiber lines between Juneau and the St. Helena Road tower for $360,000; and $175,000 is being recommended for a Dodge County men’s shelter for homeless in Beaver Dam.
Dodge County is scheduled to receive $17.06 million in rescue act funds. Counties must commit to spending the money no later than 2024 and expend those funds no later than the end of 2026.
